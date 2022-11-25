The first sustainable motorway in Europe is Italian. In fact, work will start on the A4 Turin-Milan to repave a 250 km section with graphene, recycled hard plastics and 70% recycled asphalt, in this case anticipating other road projects with a lower environmental impact in the Old Continent. Interventions will be made in the slow lane for 125 km in both directions.

It is destined to become the most modern, most technological and most modern highway greens of Europe the A4 Turin-Milan. A 250 km section of the slow lane will be repaved with graphene, recycled hard plastics and 70% recycled asphalt, allowing, according to the A4 Astm operator, to reduce energy consumption by around 90 million kWh (-30%). equal to the annual needs of thirty thousand families. Thanks to the use of this innovative asphalt, CO2 equivalent emissions should decrease by 18,350 tonnes, which corresponds to the quantity absorbed by 115,000 trees. For the “sustainable” repaving of this first section of the A4, 1.5 million kilograms of hard plastics recycled from objects such as toys, fruit crates and baskets will be reused, with a saving of around 23 million kilos of bitumen and around 480 million kilos of raw materials.

Graphene A4 motorway, Italian technology

—

The technology for repaving this section of the A4 Turin-Milan motorway is also Italian: it is called Gipave and was developed by the Bergamo-based company Iterchimica, in six years of research conducted together with the A2a G. Eco group company, at the University of Milano-Bicocca, and to the British supplier of graphene-based products Directa Plus. In addition to being sustainable, the Gipave technology guarantees more effective performance both in terms of safety and resistance, up to increasing the duration of the flooring by up to 75% compared to to other technologies currently used on the market. The goal of Astm, which is also engaged in the digital transformation intervention of the Turin-Milan, is to make this artery that connects the two main economic and industrial poles of the north-west, the most technologically advanced and greenest motorway of Europe. The Smart Roads plan involves various areas, from infrastructure-vehicle communication systems, to the introduction of intelligent gates with a free-flow toll system, without toll booths, new anti-fog and wrong-way detection systems and dangerous goods. In addition to the increased presence of electric charging stations, and the positioning of new hydrogen distributors.