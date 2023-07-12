It has been opened to traffic these days dynamic fourth lane of the A4 motorway – between the Cormano junction and that of viale Certosa in both directions -, a choice dictated by the need to increase the capacity of the section despite the impossibility of flooding the roadway due to the close proximity to densely populated areas. The Turin-Trieste route is in fact characterized by a high incidence of vehicular transits, with peaks reaching 200,000 vehicles per daymostly of heavy vehicles, also given the location in one of the main industrial centers of the country.

A new control system

To adapt the section to the growing traffic needs, Aspi, through Movyon, catalyst for the Group’s technological innovation, has developed a control system capable of managing the transition from three-lane plus emergency operation to four-lane operation. In fact, the platform ensures that the fourth available lane is used and temporarily allocates it to vehicular traffic when specific conditions are detected on the stretch, measured through the processing of data acquired via detection sensors, the use of vehicular flow analysis and forecasting algorithms .

Three activities

The system manages three activities in a coordinated way: analysis, reporting and tracking. The traffic analysis system makes it possible to constantly monitor and analyze the vehicular flow, immediately communicating information relating to changes in the use of lanes and speed limits to users in transit. The system of Automatic Incident Detection finally, it detects all events with possible repercussions on the use of the dynamic lane, such as stationary vehicles, wrong-flow vehicles or queues. Monitoring, in line with the technology used in the military aeronautical sector, takes place through the use of radars, laser scanners and video cameras equipped with artificial intelligence algorithms which perform a continuous scan of the roadways and vehicular traffic.

CO2 saving

The new infrastructure, in addition to ensuring a better travel experience, generates benefits in terms of environmental impact: for every hour of activation of the fourth dynamic lane on the ten km on which it is foreseen, an estimated saving of around 1.5 tons of CO2 is estimated. The project, also due to its sustainable vocation, is one of the ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems) initiatives carried out by the Group Mercury programthe large unitary and coordinated pole for technological innovation, developed to guarantee safer infrastructures and to participate as protagonists in the revolution of decarbonisation, digitalisation and the development of new mobility systems.

The Program works for modernization and upgrading in a digital and sustainable key to the network thanks to the synergy between the various Group companies: Movyon for technology, Tecne for design and engineering, Amplia for infrastructure construction, FreeToX for the development of mobility services and Elgea for production of energy from renewable sources.