A Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft (AWACS) along with fighter jets met the board on which Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was returning from a three-day visit to China. A video with this was published by the Telegram channel “Pool of the First”.

“The plane – the same one, according to the extremists, destroyed and blown up by the A-50 – successfully met, escorted and, together with a group of fighters, ensured the safety of board number 1 during landing!” – the message says.

The footage shows that the aircraft of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia does not have any damage.

The A-50 is used to control the airspace in which aviation operates, identify targets, coordinate and direct combat aircraft. With it, you can track not only air, but also ground targets.

On February 26, a number of Belarusian opposition Telegram channels reported that an A-50 aircraft was allegedly damaged as a result of a drone attack. The Belarusian side denied these reports, calling them stuffing.

Later, on March 1, the Belarusian Defense Ministry published a video with an aircraft based at the Machulishchi airfield near Minsk. It also shows that there is no damage to the Russian aircraft.

In mid-January, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the A-50U early warning aircraft, which are in service with the Russian Aerospace Forces, helped detect most of the destroyed fighters of Ukrainian nationalists.

In the same month, the commander of long-range aviation, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, announced that Russian strategic aircraft would take part in a special military operation in 2023. Also, special attention will be paid to improving the skills of pilots in the use of automated control systems and weapons.