When traveling by car it is important to make the necessary breaks. People usually stop, above all, to the food time. And there is nothing better than enjoying a good banquet and hydrating a little before returning to the cart.

There are many people who agree to find a restaurant that is from quality and have a affordable price It is complicated. However, there is a very useful trick with which there is almost 100% chances of hitting. You just have to look at the sites to which the truckers go. These professionals spend their entire workday at the wheel and nobody knows better the highways and highways of Spain than them.

Among its recommendations, a restaurant that is perfect for those who are going to move through the A-2. It is very close to Madrid and has a Menu of the day for less than 17 euros. We tell you what it is.

The A-2 road restaurant recommended by truckers

The A-2 road restaurant which is one of the favorite options of the truckers is Casino Alcalá. It is located in Alcalá de Henares (Plaza Cervantes, 9), a municipality that is only 42 kilometers from Madrid.









The Truck guide recommends Indicates that it is one of the best stores to eat. His gastronomic proposal, as they detail, is “fresh and simple” and “does not lose sight of the usual flavors.” «One of our goals is that the main ingredient is quality. This not only makes the experience and taste of our dishes and portions unique, but we make sure you want to repeat, ”they add.

As for the letter, Casino Alcalá guarantees one «Seasonal kitchenmade with proximity products ». Best of all, during the week they have a menu of the day. This costs 16.9 euros and has options for all types of palates.

First to choose from : Salad of tender shoots, goat cheese and fried onion, roasted pumpkin cream with grilled rigatoni with bolognese and Parmesan cheese or pot of the day.

Seconds to choose : Pork holster with fried potatoes and spadge, chicken cannelloni in Pepitoria with league bechamel, mushroom rice and chicken with truffled alioli or fish fish according to market.

Bread, consumption and choose between dessert or coffee.

Casino Alcalá reports that the day menu is Available from Monday to Friday From 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., except holidays.