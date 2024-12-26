The A-1 passing through Aoslos (Madrid) towards Madrid has been closed due to a collision between several vehicles, in the middle of the road travel season for the Christmas holidays.

This is reported by the General Directorate of Traffic, which asks for extreme precautions this season, which has already left 25 dead in this first stretch of the festivities in various traffic accidents.

At the moment it is unknown when the A-1 will reopen and the severity of the impact.