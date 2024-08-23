Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, and the follow-up of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Society, the Czech Republic will host today, Friday, the ninth Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horse Beauty for the 2024 season.

The championship will be held with the participation of a group of Arabian horses from the Czech Republic and the European Union countries. It is the third Emirates World Cup for Arabian Horse Beauty in Europe after the French and Danish championships, and will be held in conjunction with the Prague International Arabian Horse Championship 2024.

The Czech Republic is one of the European countries that cares about Arabian horses. Arabian horse activities there are managed by the Czech Society for Purebred Arabian Horses, which was established in 1993.

The association includes a large number of owners, breeders and registered Arabian horses in its membership. In addition to registering Arabian horses and managing everything related to the import and export process, the association organizes the Prague International Arabian Horse Championship and the Prague European Arabian Horse Championship, which are two of the most important international championships that attract the elite of purebred Arabian horses from Europe and the Middle East. The association also organizes many annual activities.