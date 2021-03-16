The 99-year-old wife of the British Queen Elizabeth II was discharged from the hospital. It is reported by BBC News.

Prince Philip was admitted to hospital on February 16. Before hospitalization, he complained for several days that he was not feeling well. On March 1, Philip was transferred to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital for examination related to chronic heart disease. Two days later, he underwent heart surgery.

Philip recovered after 29 days in the hospital. This is the longest inpatient treatment he has received in recent years. The reason for hospitalization was an infectious disease not associated with infection with a new coronavirus infection. Both Philip and Elizabeth II are vaccinated against COVID-19.

In 2011, Philip underwent coronary stenting surgery. In 2018, he underwent surgery on his hip. In 2019, the prince was hospitalized for four days due to a chronic illness.

Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip Mountbatten was born in 1921 and has been married to Elizabeth II since 1947. In June it will celebrate its 100th anniversary. Philip is the father of Prince Charles and the grandfather of Princes Harry and William.