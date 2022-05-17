In Perugia, Zaccheroni’s Rossoneri had to keep Lazio behind: the triumph between Bierhoff’s goal and Galliani’s screams

The Milan that won the Scudetto on the last day on 23 May 1999 celebrated thanks to seven consecutive victories. These days Milan have reached five successes in a row.

On Sunday 22nd May, on the “almost anniversary”, Stefano Pioli could only need a draw, while Alberto Zaccheroni’s version needed a full one, with Lazio just one point behind. But a scudetto to the last goal is proposed again in this decisive Rossoneri week.

From the dark to the title – The day of the direct clash with Lazio is Easter Eve: it ends 0-0, Sven Goran Eriksson’s team remains seven points ahead of the Rossoneri. Among which there are timid signs of surrender: “For the Scudetto, it becomes tough”, admits Adriano Galliani. And Zaccheroni: “I’ve never talked about a final victory”. That Milan has come for two years without even participating in the European cups, passing from the invincibles of Fabio Capello to the Wednesday friendlies for the sponsors, so there were no international commitments on the days dedicated to the Champions League. Even the returns of Arrigo Sacchi, in place of Oscar Tabarez, and Fabio Capello had not shaken the team. This Milan also sailed in insecurity: it passed the changes of ownership, economic uncertainty, the renunciation of Europe, the reconstruction entrusted to the flags, now represented by Paolo Maldini, while Leonardo and Zvonimir Boban left the club already in the ‘was Elliott. Maldini, Leonardo, Boban: three who were on the pitch in Perugia 23 years ago. See also From that Fiorenzuola-Brescello 25 years ago to the Cup: the never-ending challenge between Pioli and Inzaghi

Goals and success – Their Milan beat Lazio on the penultimate day, beating Empoli with three goals from Oliver Bierhoff, one who in recent days, hearing about the sprint for the title, said: “If Milan wins the Scudetto, I would be happy for the players, for the fans who have waited a long time, for the managers, but above all for Paolo Maldini ». Even on the last day the German with 19 goals and all 34 games played leaves his mark. Then he finds himself wandering around the field bare-chested, covered with an Italian flag. And in the locker room he says: “The goal in the decisive match is very important, but a championship never comes for a goal or a single match. It is the result of the work of the whole group, Zac and the club have allowed us to work calmly, we did well to grow but to remain equally serene. The group grew day by day. We were benefited by the fact that we had few responsibilities at the beginning. We went quietly … “. Even the Milan of Ibra and Giroud went quietly, out of many predictions for the title. Instead it is still ahead. See also UFL, Milan and San Siro appear in the trailer: official partnership?

The final tension – How do you prepare such an important appointment? Zaccheroni flaunts serenity when he gets off the bus but he says “that he had to work hard to reduce the tension in the whole group”. Having two out of three results available, Pioli may have to work less, however knowing how to maintain tranquility is good for him. The tension then passes, showing itself immediately stronger. Even if Perugia is not in the situation of Sassuolo, given that it is in the balance on the ravine of relegation, only eleven minutes pass at the Curi when Guglielminpietro beats Mazzantini; the half hour is exceeded by a little when Bierhoff doubles. Yet Milan Rapaic, despite the name, does not fit: pretending to return to Sala and a penalty foul by the defender. Nakata put in the 1-2 goal, and a super save by Abbiati against Bucchi must be decisive nine minutes from the end. However, Perugia is saved because Salernitana does not win in Piacenza. In the collective revelry, Galliani in the stands deforms with joy for an immoderate exultation, President Silvio Berlusconi is not at the stadium but telephones during the interval to suggest his right arm to maintain his composure. He who knows the laughter between the two in remembering the episode. See also Alfa Romeo Tonale, Imparato: "Quality comes first in Pomigliano" - Video Gazzetta.it

