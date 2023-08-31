Year after year, the best teams in Europe, and the world, participate in the UEFA Champions League with the aim of reaching the final and keeping the iconic trophy known worldwide as “La Orejona”. The participation of these teams generates a huge number of high-level matches, but particularly in the group stage since, as UEFA decides the seeding, groups of death are generated in each of the seasons. .
Other news about the European football transfer market:
This 2023/24 edition will not be the exception and, after the draw, a huge number of crosses were established not to be missed involving great teams with enormous elite players. This makes matches and situations very difficult to predict and big surprises occur in all editions.
Here are the 90min predictions for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage:
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
1
|
BAYERN MUNICH
|
2
|
MANCHESTER UNITED
|
3
|
GALATASARAY
|
4
|
COPENHAGEN
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
1
|
ARSENAL
|
2
|
SEVILLE
|
3
|
PSV
|
4
|
RC LENS
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
1
|
REAL MADRID
|
2
|
NAPOLI
|
3
|
UNION BERLIN
|
4
|
SPORTING PANTY
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
1
|
INTER DE MILAN
|
2
|
BENFICA
|
3
|
REAL SOCIETY
|
4
|
RB SALZBURG
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
1
|
ATLETICO MADRID
|
2
|
FEYENOORD
|
3
|
LAZIO
|
4
|
CELTIC
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
1
|
psg
|
2
|
BORUSSIA DORTMUND
|
3
|
NEWCASTLE
|
4
|
AC MILAN
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
1
|
MANCHESTER CITY
|
2
|
RB LEIPZIG
|
3
|
RED STAR
|
4
|
YOUNG BOYS
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
1
|
BARCELONA
|
2
|
port
|
3
|
SHAKTHAR
|
4
|
ROYAL ANTWERP
It should be noted that Group of Death is Group F that is made up of PSG, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Newcastle, which is expected to be one of the most even in all senses, as well as, at a lower level of complexity, that of Group A that was left with Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Copenhagen and Galatasaray.
While one of the teams that was most favored by the draw was Barcelona, which had an accessible group on paper. The Culés who are shaping up to return to the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League after two consecutive seasons in which they were eliminated in the group stage and had to settle for playing in the UEFA Europa League. Xavi’s team was drawn with Porto, Shakhtar and Royal Antwerp Football Club.
#90min #predictions #UEFA #Champions #League #group #stage
Leave a Reply