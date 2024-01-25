Matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 tournament will start this Friday, January 26. Although it is very early in the competition, some teams are already beginning to emerge as candidates for the title and others are already showing that their projects are fragile and that they will suffer this semester.
This date there will be several interesting matches in the first division of Mexican soccer. Below we share the 90-minute forecasts for the start of matchday 3 of Clausura 2024.
The team from the Strip has not had a good start in Clausura 2024 and has two defeats in a row. This Friday, January 26, the camoteros will host the Red Devils of Toluca. On paper, it seems that the Scarlets are favorites, but Puebla will be forced to add.
Puebla 1-1 Toluca
On the same Friday, Xolos will host Chivas de Guadalajara at the Mictlán Stadium. The canine team has not been able to win in its first two matches and the pressure begins to grow for Miguel Herrera. The Flock is in the same scenario. In the last confrontations, the rojiblancos have prevailed.
Xolos 1-2 Chivas
The Celeste Machine has had a bad start during Martín Anselmi's time. This Saturday, January 27, they will face Mazatlán, a team that has lost two in a row. According to their latest results, the weekend does not look like it will be an easy duel for Cruz Azul.
Cruz Azul 1-1 Mazatlán
After the disappointing Apertura 2023, La Fiera seeks to return to the top of the table. In their last five games against Santos, the Esmeraldas have three wins, one loss and one draw.
León 2-1 Santos Laguna
This looks to be one of the most interesting duels of the entire matchday 3. These two teams have been very solid at the start of Clausura 2024. To this we must add that the Potosinos eliminated Rayados in the league last semester. In recent years this has been a very even duel.
Monterrey 2-1 Atlético San Luis
This is the stellar duel of matchday 3 of Clausura 2024. Necaxa, surprisingly, has two consecutive victories. The Rays will host América, current champion and leader of the competition, at the Victoria Stadium. The superiority of the Águilas is overwhelming in recent tournaments.
Necaxa 1-3 America
This is another of this weekend's high-profile matches. The duel will take place on Sunday, January 28 on the University Stadium field. In the last confrontations, things have been very even between felines and Tuzos.
Pumas 2-1 Pachuca
FC Juárez has two defeats and a draw this start of the season. Atlas has a draw and a loss. Both squads come into this match very evenly matched.
Atlas 1-0 FC Juarez
Los Gallos Blancos will host the UANL team in the last game of matchday 3. Tigres comes into this duel as the clear favorite to take the three points.
Querétaro 1- 3 Tigres
