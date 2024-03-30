Geometric fantasy and saturated colors are the hallmarks of the urban landscapes photographed by Franco Fontana (Modena, 1933). In the mid-60s, when he favored black and white, the Italian photographer opted for color in a radical way. With his particular gaze, he portrayed cities, shortening the field of vision to reach details with striking optical effects, where colors are the protagonists. In his images the depth of field disappears and the lines play with perspective at his free will. As if they were pieces of a colorful construction game; The walls, the sky, the shadows, the asphalt and the sea create striking mosaics that give his work an unmistakable style. Fontana is faithful to that chromatic exaltation and those games of lines until the end of his career in 2017. Now, on the occasion of his 90th anniversary, the London Atlas gallery pays tribute to him with the exhibition Franco Fontana: Urbani, a compilation of his most recognized works, which can be seen until May 4. Fragments of urban architecture in full color.

'Los Angeles, Mondrian (Vertical)', 1991 Franco Fontana (Courtesy of Atlas Gallery)

'Zurigo', 1983 Franco Fontana (Courtesy of Atlas Gallery)

'Lido Delle Nazoni', 1973 Franco Fontana (Courtesy of Atlas Gallery)

'Havana', 2017 Franco Fontana (Courtesy of Atlas Gallery)

'Ibiza', 2008 Franco Fontana (Courtesy of Atlas Gallery)

'Tyrreno', 1980 Franco Fontana (Courtesy of Atlas Gallery)

'Zurigo Svizzera', 1981 Franco Fontana (Courtesy of Atlas Gallery)

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_