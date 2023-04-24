It seems that the offensive zone of Club de Fútbol Monterrey is never enough and for this transfer market, the club from Monterrey would have a golden opportunity to sign a center forward who came to belong to the elite a few years ago and could arrive from France.
That way, Jose Antonio Noriegacould make efforts to finalize the signing of the Chilean attacker of the Olympic Marseille, Alexis Sanchezhe ‘wonder child‘ belonging to the golden generation of Chile could arrive as a free agent, according to the portal the soccer player.
With 195 goals in his account as a professional, the two-time Copa América champion with Chile is a player who has the credentials to be part of the Gang and of any Mexican soccer club, likewise, he will be able to afford his salary of 3 million euros that he currently perceives with the French team.
The player ends his contract this summer according to the portal transfer markt and at the moment, it would not have reached a renewal with the Ligue 1 team.
Although it is worth mentioning that at this moment the Nuevo León team has its untrained places in Mexico full, so some foreigner will have to come out, likewise, there would be an excess of attackers, since the team currently has Rogelio Funes Mori, German Berterame and Rodrigo Aguirrewhere all three have complied when required.
