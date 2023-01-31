Waiting to have Darío Benedetto available, and while Nicolás Orsini occupies that position, Boca Juniors is looking for a center forward who can provide solutions in the offensive phase and logically goals, so the target is a man with a lot of danger in the area: Michael Merentiel.
The 26-year-old Uruguayan, who broke it in Defense and Justice during 2021 scoring 10 goals and noting three assists in 24 games, according to reports flash scoreHe has not had the desired continuity at Palmeiras in Brazil, with just ten games in the last semester and two goals, so he would not look badly on returning to Argentine soccer to put on the “Xeneize” jacket.
As for the operation, the Xeneize directors seek to close a loan with a purchase option (it is not yet defined if for a year or a year and a half) and for this reason they are already negotiating with their Brazilian peers, who would not look badly give it up so that it has activity and a window, and then can return to “Verdao”.
“Everything indicates that between today and tomorrow the contracts will be crossed to be signed. If what was said is fulfilled, the Uruguayan player would be traveling to Argentina between today and tomorrow to undergo a check-up.” reported Tato Aguilera, a journalist who covers Boca Juniors at TyC Sports. Great reinforcement for the team led by Hugo Ibarra.
