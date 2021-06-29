These have been the 9 own goals that have been marked in the Eurocup 2020:
The first own goal of this European Championship was already in the opening match. Italy opened their win against Turkey in the second half thanks to Demiral hitting a Berardi cross into his goal
Poland had a very bad Euro Cup. The start was not at all hopeful, as they fell against Slovakia and their rival’s second goal came after a rebound from the post on Szczesny’s back.
On the second day, the duel was Portugal-Germany. The Portuguese went ahead thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal, but a few minutes later Rúben Dias scored a goal in his own goal that tied things
In that same match, the Germans turned the score around with another fortunate goal, since the 1-2 was the work of Guerreiro in own goal
The Borussia defender was returning with the national team after announcing his retirement a couple of years ago. Against France he scored the winning goal … for the French team.
Hradecky has been one of the revelations of the Eurocup. However, in Finland’s last game, against Belgium, he scored the first goal at his own goal after a shot at Vermaelen’s post that hit him in the back.
Dubravka had been Slovakia’s early hero in that match by saving Morata a penalty. A few minutes later, he became a villain: he wanted to clear a center of fists and put it inside to open the scoreboard
It is rare to see two own goals in the same game, but in this European Championship everything is happening. Kucka ‘closed’ the win for the Spanish team by introducing a shot from Pau Torres
The last own goal took place yesterday. He is also the dumbest of all. Pedri gave the ball back to Unai Simón, the goalkeeper did not control and the ball entered his net meekly. It was the goal that opened the scoring for the Croats.
