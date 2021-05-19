Adrian Escudero The Madrid striker scored 169 goals in 13 seasons for the rojiblanco team. Photo:

May 19, 2021

Jose Eulogio Gárate The goal engineer. 134 goals in 11 seasons. Three times top scorer, decisive player in key moments, scoring in two Cup finals that the rojiblanco club would win.



Hugo Sanchez The Mexican forward arrived from America. After 4 years scoring as rojiblanco (82 goals in 152 games) he decided to sign for Real Madrid. A fact that the mattress fans have not forgiven him.



Juan Eduardo Esnáider He came to Atlético from Real Madrid. He made a great duo with Kiko in the 1996/97 season. He scored 1 goal in the first leg of the Champions League that year but is remembered more for his missed penalty in the second leg.



Juan Eduardo Esnáider He came to Atlético from Real Madrid. He made a great duo with Kiko in the 1996/97 season. He scored 1 goal in the first leg of the Champions League that year but is remembered more for his missed penalty in the second leg.

Christian vieri 1 year at Atleti in which he had time to get the top scorer. 24 goals in 24 league games. "Il Capocannoniere" returned to Italy did not stop scoring goals.

Christian vieri 1 year at Atleti in which he had time to get the top scorer. 24 goals in 24 league games. “Il Capocannoniere” returned to Italy did not stop scoring goals. Photo:

Solari The Argentine arrived as a promise to Vicente Calderón. After releasing the rojiblanco club to Second, Solari did not go very far and signed for Real Madrid. He is currently an ambassador for the white club.

Solari The Argentine arrived as a promise to Vicente Calderón. After releasing the rojiblanco club to Second, Solari did not go very far and signed for Real Madrid. He is currently an ambassador for the white club. Photo:

Salva Crossbow The forward signed for Atleti in the Second Division to try to return the club to its place in the First Division. He did not achieve his goal and Salva went to Valencia. Years later he would return to Atlético but would no longer wear number 9.

Salva Crossbow The forward signed for Atleti in the Second Division to try to return the club to its place in the First Division. He did not achieve his goal and Salva went to Valencia. Years later he would return to Atlético but would no longer wear number 9. Photo:

Fernando Torres If someone says 9 and Atlético, Fernando Torres is their first response. After taking the mythical number in 2001, with the team in Second and his first in the first team since the start of the season, he kept it until his departure in 2007 to Liverpool. When he returned he put the 19 on his back, the 9 was carried by Mandzukic and after the departure of the Croatian he recovered his mythical number that took him until his last game, against Eibar, where he scored two goals.

Fernando Torres If someone says 9 and Atlético, Fernando Torres is their first response. After taking the mythical number in 2001, with the team in Second and his first in the first team since the start of the season, he kept it until his departure in 2007 to Liverpool. When he returned he put the 19 on his back, the 9 was carried by Mandzukic and after the departure of the Croatian he recovered his mythical number that took him until his last game, against Eibar, where he scored two goals. Photo:

Jose Manuel Jurado The Andalusian midfielder arrived at Atlético from Catilla, where he was one of the greatest promises of the Madrid youth squad. After a couple of seasons of irregular performance, he went on loan to Mallorca where he had a great year that allowed him to return to Atlético and be an important player, especially as player "12" for Quique Sánchez Flores.

Jose Manuel Jurado The Andalusian midfielder arrived at Atlético from Catilla, where he was one of the greatest promises of the Madrid youth squad. After a couple of seasons of irregular performance, he went on loan to Mallorca where he had a great year that allowed him to return to Atlético and be an important player, especially as player “12” for Quique Sánchez Flores. Photo:

Elijah The Brazilian was more "10" than "9" but he was the only free number when he arrived at Atleti in January 2011. His passage was brief because they could not count on him the following season as they exceeded the quota of non-EU citizens (the recently signed Miranda , Falcao and the return of the loan of Salvio) made his continuity as rojiblanco unfeasible.

Elijah The Brazilian was more “10” than “9” but he was the only free number when he arrived at Atleti in January 2011. His passage was brief because they could not count on him the following season as they exceeded the quota of non-EU citizens (the recently signed Miranda , Falcao and the return of the loan of Salvio) made his continuity as rojiblanco unfeasible. Photo:

Falcao 70 goals in 90 games. "El Tigre" was exhibited in the European finals in 2012. Double against Athletic in the Europa League and hat-trick (all 3 before half-time) against Chelsea in the Super Cup. He knew how to respond to the great investment of the club (it was the most expensive signing at that time) with a multitude of goals.

Radamel Falcao 70 goals in 90 games. “El Tigre” was exhibited in the European finals in 2012. Double against Athletic in the Europa League and hat-trick (all 3 before half-time) against Chelsea in the Super Cup. He knew how to respond to the great investment of the club (it was the most expensive signing at that time) with a multitude of goals. Photo:

David Villa The Asturian inherited Falcao's 9 upon his arrival in 2013, the Colombian left for Monaco that summer, and although he did not have the scoring figures of "Tigre" he was an important piece in the league title of the rojiblanco club in 2014. After that successful year he went to the United States.

David Villa The Asturian inherited Falcao’s 9 upon his arrival in 2013, the Colombian left for Monaco that summer, and although he did not have the scoring figures of “Tigre” he was an important piece in the league title of the rojiblanco club in 2014. After that successful year he went to the United States. Photo:

Mario mandzukic Signed in the summer of 2014 to make Diego Costa forget that he left for Chelsea that transfer market. The Croatian went from more to less during the season and left in 2015 for Juventus.

Mario mandzukic Signed in the summer of 2014 to make Diego Costa forget that he left for Chelsea that transfer market. The Croatian went from more to less during the season and left in 2015 for Juventus. Photo:

Niko Kalinic The Croatian forward played 24 games in the 18/19 season, in which he scored four goals.

Niko Kalinic The Croatian forward played 24 games in the 18/19 season, in which he scored four goals. Photo:

Alvaro Morata After Nikola Kalinić, Álvaro Morata wore the number for the rojiblanco club until his departure to Juventus in Turin.

