Adrian Escudero
The Madrid striker scored 169 goals in 13 seasons for the rojiblanco team.
Photo:
BERNARDO SALAZAR
DAILY AS
Updated to
Adrian Escudero
The Madrid striker scored 169 goals in 13 seasons for the rojiblanco team.
Photo:
DAILY AS
Updated to
Jose Eulogio Gárate
The goal engineer. 134 goals in 11 seasons. Three times top scorer, decisive player in key moments, scoring in two Cup finals that the rojiblanco club would win.
Photo:
DAILY AS
Updated to
Jose Eulogio Gárate
The goal engineer. 134 goals in 11 seasons. Three times top scorer, decisive player in key moments, scoring in two Cup finals that the rojiblanco club would win.
Photo:
DAILY AS
Updated to
Hugo Sanchez
The Mexican forward arrived from America. After 4 years scoring as rojiblanco (82 goals in 152 games) he decided to sign for Real Madrid. A fact that the mattress fans have not forgiven him.
Photo:
DAILY AS
Updated to
Hugo Sanchez
The Mexican forward arrived from America. After 4 years scoring as rojiblanco (82 goals in 152 games) he decided to sign for Real Madrid. A fact that the mattress fans have not forgiven him.
Photo:
DAILY AS
Updated to
Juan Eduardo Esnáider
He came to Atlético from Real Madrid. He made a great duo with Kiko in the 1996/97 season. He scored 1 goal in the first leg of the Champions League that year but is remembered more for his missed penalty in the second leg.
Photo:
Updated to
Juan Eduardo Esnáider
He came to Atlético from Real Madrid. He made a great duo with Kiko in the 1996/97 season. He scored 1 goal in the first leg of the Champions League that year but is remembered more for his missed penalty in the second leg.
Photo:
Susan Vranic
EFE
Updated to
Christian vieri
1 year at Atleti in which he had time to get the top scorer. 24 goals in 24 league games. “Il Capocannoniere” returned to Italy did not stop scoring goals.
Photo:
Aerie
DAILY AS
Updated to
Christian vieri
1 year at Atleti in which he had time to get the top scorer. 24 goals in 24 league games. “Il Capocannoniere” returned to Italy did not stop scoring goals.
Photo:
Jorge Fernandez
DAILY AS
Updated to
Solari
The Argentine arrived as a promise to Vicente Calderón. After releasing the rojiblanco club to Second, Solari did not go very far and signed for Real Madrid. He is currently an ambassador for the white club.
Photo:
Felipe Sevillano
DAILY AS
Updated to
Solari
The Argentine arrived as a promise to Vicente Calderón. After releasing the rojiblanco club to Second, Solari did not go very far and signed for Real Madrid. He is currently an ambassador for the white club.
Photo:
Thrown away
DAILY AS
Updated to
Salva Crossbow
The forward signed for Atleti in the Second Division to try to return the club to its place in the First Division. He did not achieve his goal and Salva went to Valencia. Years later he would return to Atlético but would no longer wear number 9.
Photo:
ANDRES GARCIA THE MASTER
DAILY AS
Updated to
Salva Crossbow
The forward signed for Atleti in the Second Division to try to return the club to its place in the First Division. He did not achieve his goal and Salva went to Valencia. Years later he would return to Atlético but would no longer wear number 9.
Photo:
MACARIO MUÑOZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Fernando Torres
If someone says 9 and Atlético, Fernando Torres is their first response. After taking the mythical number in 2001, with the team in Second and his first in the first team since the start of the season, he kept it until his departure in 2007 to Liverpool. When he returned he put the 19 on his back, the 9 was carried by Mandzukic and after the departure of the Croatian he recovered his mythical number that took him until his last game, against Eibar, where he scored two goals.
Photo:
DANI SANCHEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Fernando Torres
If someone says 9 and Atlético, Fernando Torres is their first response. After taking the mythical number in 2001, with the team in Second and his first in the first team since the start of the season, he kept it until his departure in 2007 to Liverpool. When he returned he put the 19 on his back, the 9 was carried by Mandzukic and after the departure of the Croatian he recovered his mythical number that took him until his last game, against Eibar, where he scored two goals.
Photo:
GABRIEL BOUYS
AFP
Updated to
Jose Manuel Jurado
The Andalusian midfielder arrived at Atlético from Catilla, where he was one of the greatest promises of the Madrid youth squad. After a couple of seasons of irregular performance, he went on loan to Mallorca where he had a great year that allowed him to return to Atlético and be an important player, especially as player “12” for Quique Sánchez Flores.
Photo:
CARLOS MARTINEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Jose Manuel Jurado
The Andalusian midfielder arrived at Atlético from Catilla, where he was one of the greatest promises of the Madrid youth squad. After a couple of seasons of irregular performance, he went on loan to Mallorca where he had a great year that allowed him to return to Atlético and be an important player, especially as player “12” for Quique Sánchez Flores.
Photo:
PEDRO ARMESTRE
AFP
Updated to
Elijah
The Brazilian was more “10” than “9” but he was the only free number when he arrived at Atleti in January 2011. His passage was brief because they could not count on him the following season as they exceeded the quota of non-EU citizens (the recently signed Miranda , Falcao and the return of the loan of Salvio) made his continuity as rojiblanco unfeasible.
Photo:
CARLOS MARTINEZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Elijah
The Brazilian was more “10” than “9” but he was the only free number when he arrived at Atleti in January 2011. His passage was brief because they could not count on him the following season as they exceeded the quota of non-EU citizens (the recently signed Miranda , Falcao and the return of the loan of Salvio) made his continuity as rojiblanco unfeasible.
Photo:
DANI SASTRE
DAILY AS
Updated to
Falcao
70 goals in 90 games. “El Tigre” was exhibited in the European finals in 2012. Double against Athletic in the Europa League and hat-trick (all 3 before half-time) against Chelsea in the Super Cup. He knew how to respond to the great investment of the club (it was the most expensive signing at that time) with a multitude of goals.
Photo:
VALERY HACHE
AFP
Updated to
Radamel Falcao
70 goals in 90 games. “El Tigre” was exhibited in the European finals in 2012. Double against Athletic in the Europa League and hat-trick (all 3 before half-time) against Chelsea in the Super Cup. He knew how to respond to the great investment of the club (it was the most expensive signing at that time) with a multitude of goals.
Photo:
VALERY HACHE
AFP
Updated to
David Villa
The Asturian inherited Falcao’s 9 upon his arrival in 2013, the Colombian left for Monaco that summer, and although he did not have the scoring figures of “Tigre” he was an important piece in the league title of the rojiblanco club in 2014. After that successful year he went to the United States.
Photo:
Denis doyle
Getty Images
Updated to
David Villa
The Asturian inherited Falcao’s 9 upon his arrival in 2013, the Colombian left for Monaco that summer, and although he did not have the scoring figures of “Tigre” he was an important piece in the league title of the rojiblanco club in 2014. After that successful year he went to the United States.
Photo:
Blond jesus
DAILY AS
Updated to
Mario mandzukic
Signed in the summer of 2014 to make Diego Costa forget that he left for Chelsea that transfer market. The Croatian went from more to less during the season and left in 2015 for Juventus.
Photo:
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU
AFP
Updated to
Mario mandzukic
Signed in the summer of 2014 to make Diego Costa forget that he left for Chelsea that transfer market. The Croatian went from more to less during the season and left in 2015 for Juventus.
Photo:
Denis doyle
DAILY AS
Updated to
Niko Kalinic
The Croatian forward played 24 games in the 18/19 season, in which he scored four goals.
Photo:
JAVIER SORIANO
AFP
Updated to
Niko Kalinic
The Croatian forward played 24 games in the 18/19 season, in which he scored four goals.
Photo:
CHEMA DIAZ
DAILY AS
Updated to
Alvaro Morata
After Nikola Kalinić, Álvaro Morata wore the number for the rojiblanco club until his departure to Juventus in Turin.
Photo:
Emilio naranjo
EFE
Updated to
Luis Suarez
Current ‘9’ of Atlético de Madrid, the Uruguayan arrived from Barcelona in the 20/21 season.
Photo:
Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno placeholder image
Getty Images
Updated to
#Atlético #Madrid
Leave a Reply