The merengue team lifted its tenth European crown, adding European Cups and Champions Leagues, on May 24, 2014. That team, led by the recently returned Carlo Ancelotti, managed to break a 12-year drought with a great generation of footballers. With the march already announced by Sergio Ramos, we see which players who conquered that title are still in the club today:
The French center-back arrived at Real Madrid in the summer of 2011 at a rate of 10 million euros at the age of 18. At 21 he was lifting the first of four trophies in the top continental competition. He is about to turn a decade at the club, but his situation is not one of assured continuity when he ends his contract in 2022 and is not close to renewing.
The Spanish defender was 23 years old and was facing his first season as a first team player in full effect, after having trained at La Fábrica since he was 11. He was not called up in the semifinals or the final, but having had in three matches of that edition counts as a winner.
The Brazilian left-back arrived in winter 2007 and, after the departure of Sergio Ramos, he became the footballer who has been with the current club for the longest seasons. The contract will end in 2022, at which time it will have reached 15 and a half years in the capital city. He was the scorer of the goal that sentenced the final from the bench, since the starter was Fábio Coentrao.
The Spanish right-back was in his first season at Real Madrid, just after returning from the loan to Bayer 04 Leverkusen that was signed while he was still in the subsidiary. Along with that of 2017 against Juventus, these are the two finals that he has been able to complete, something that did not happen with Atlético de Madrid in 2015 or Liverpool in 2018.
The Brazilian pivot was in his first season at Real Madrid, since he was loaned to the subsidiary from Sao Paulo in January 2013 and the purchase option was executed that summer. He was not called up in the final, but did participate in six games, being one of the winners just before heading to a loan at Porto.
The Croatian midfielder arrived in August 2012 and is close to turning nine years at the club, which could be practically 10 when his contract ends in 2022. It was his second season in the merengue team and he played every possible minute of the quarterfinals onwards.
The Spanish midfielder was in his first exercise with Real Madrid after arriving from Malaga. He was not a starter in the final, but came out for Sami Khedira just when game time was reached. In the absence of knowing if he leaves or not, having a contract until 2022, he remains one of the survivors.
The Welsh right winger was in his first season as a meringue after arriving from Tottenham. He started in the final and scored the first goal of extra time, giving the Whites an advantage that would last until the end. In the absence of knowing if he is staying for the remaining year of his contract, he is also one of the survivors.
The French forward arrived in the summer of 2009 from Olympique Lyon, making him his fifth season with the Whites when it came to lifting the title. He started in the final, where he played 79 minutes before being substituted.
