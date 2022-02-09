The Bundesliga is a competition dominated by the Bavarian team, who have also been characterized by signing several of the best footballers from rival clubs. This transfer policy, also followed by Borussia Dortmund, meant that for a time the rekordmeister was nurtured by its stars, but there have also been cases where the player’s journey has been the opposite.
The Bavarian hegemony in Germany is understood thanks to a great work at all levels of the club, in part knowing how to detect talent in the country and being able to incorporate troops that over time also end up settling in the national team. In recent years, the closest thing to a direct rival that the Teutonic club has had has been the set black and yellow, from whom he nurtured at the time. However, the reverse has also occurred:
The former German midfielder was at Bayern München between 1981 and 1988, just before landing at Borussia Dortmund. He spent five years at Signal Iduna Park, before moving to Urawa Red Diamonds where he would hang up his boots in 1996. He won a DFB Pokal as a black and yellow and two as a Bavarian, as well as three league championships with the latter.
The former Teutonic striker had two spells at Borussia Dortmund. The first was between 1984 and 1986, moving to Schalke 04 (1986-87) and Bayern München (1987-1989) later. He would return for four seasons, until 1993. He would end up retiring in 1996 at SSVg Velbert 02. He won one Bundesliga and two German Super Cups, all with the Bavarians.
The former German pivot was born in Dortmund but began his professional career at Bayern München, where he was between 1991 and 1998. He returned home to spend three seasons at BVB, spending the same at that club. He retired at 1.FC Kaiserlautern in 2005.
The Teutonic defender was trained in the lower categories of Bayern München and arrived on loan in January 2008 to Borussia Dortmund, who would later buy him and keep him until 2016. In those eight and a half years he won two Bundesligas, one DFB Pokal and two Super Cups from Germany.
The German striker traded Bayern München’s under-19 team for the Borussia Dortmund subsidiary in 2015, spending three years there before landing at SC Fortuna Köln. He went through Holstein Kiel before going to Hallescher in the bronze category, where he has been since 2020.
The Teutonic pivot played for Bayern München between 2014 and 2016, leaving for 12 million euros to Borussia Dortmund later. There he spent two and a half seasons, before being loaned and later bought by Eintract Frankfurt, where he has played since 2019.
The German midfielder made both trips. He was trained in the lower categories of Borussia Dortmund, having a golden first stage in the first team (2010-2013) before leaving for the Allianz Arena. He passed unnoticed by Bavaria and, in 2016, he returned to Dortmund. He spent four years before joining PSV Eindhoven, his current club.
The Teutonic central defender spent three years (2016-2019) at Bayern München before returning to Dortmund, this being the second time he has made this trip. He has spent more than two and a half years in this second stage at the club, where he has won a DFB Pokal and a German Super Cup.
The German defender was the most recent to be added to the list. He was trained in the youth categories of TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and, after four seasons in the first team, he arrived at the Allianz Arena. After five years, there has been no agreement on the renewal of the first contract and it has been officially announced that in July he will land in Dortmund.
#Dortmund #signings #Bayern
Leave a Reply