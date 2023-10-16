After this national team break, the team coached by Luis de la Fuente has already secured a ticket to play in the next Euro 2024, which will be held in Germany. Since the national coach took the reins of La Roja after the World Cup in Qatar, he has made several players debut with the senior team. Today we will bring you all the players who have debuted in the national team under Luis de la Fuente.
One of these debutants and one of the first to do so on this list is Joselu. The Real Madrid forward came to the national team after his performances in the league. With La Roja he has already been present in 8 games, scoring 4 goals.
He debuted in the previous national team break against Cyprus where he was able to play 14 minutes in the Spanish victory by six goals to zero. He debuted with a goal
One of Villarreal’s defensive pillars who received the call from Luis de la Fuente for this national team break where he managed to make his debut in the last game against Norway, playing 19 minutes of play
The self-confidence of the young Granada player, one of the best European dribblers, is astonishing. As it could not be otherwise, Bryan Zaragoza received the call from the national team coach and has made his debut in this national team break.
He has not been present in this national team break due to an injury but he did receive the call from Luis de la Fuente in the previous national team break where he became not only the youngest debutant in the history of the national team but is also the youngest scorer in the history of La Roja.
During this national team break several players have debuted and one of them is Fran García who played the 90 minutes of the match against Norway and also had minutes against Scotland
Another of the young Spanish talents, he was already key in the U-21 Euro Cup and has now been able to make his debut as a player for the senior team.
He played the entire first leg against Scotland and the second half of the match against Norway, replacing another of the team’s debutants, Le Normand. Thanks to his good performances with Osasuna he has managed to reach the absolute
Like Laporte, Robin Le Normand became a Spanish national and since then he has been one of the regulars in Luis de la Fuente’s squads.
