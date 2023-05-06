In 90min We have informed that Cruz Azul’s position is very clear, the club requires a total revolution within its squad, since it is one of the worst they have had in recent years. Since the Liga MX title, those from the capital of the country have lost an infinity of weight players and the worst of the case is that they have not known how to relieve them, signing second-line pieces that do not end up performing, as happened many years back inside the celestial ones.
That is why a very radical squad cleaning is coming in the light blue box. The coaching staff and the board of directors will bet on such a movement that today with the players that are considered, they could not even put together an 11-piece lineup. According to information from León Lecanda, a source very close to those in the country’s capital, only 10 players have a clear future within ‘Tuca’ plans.
Andrés Gudiño, Juan Escobar, Ignacio Rivero, Rodrigo Huescas, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodríguez, Uriel Antuna, Rodolfo Rotondi and Augusto Lotti are the players who have the backing of ‘Tuca’ to continue on the squad and surely be important. The rest either have a complex contractual situation and are working on their renewals or they are simply not to the taste of the coach and they know they must leave, as is the case of Gonzalo Carneiro and Michael Estrada, both on loan and who they know will not be bought.
