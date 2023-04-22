The closure of one of Chelsea’s worst seasons of the new era is confirmed, the blue team had not signed such a poor year since before the club was acquired by former owner Roman Abrahamovic. Today the management of the Boehlys dropped, the club will not only win nothing, but will also be left out of European competitions next year, and as if that were not enough, it will start the market with a financial deficit due to its excess spending and zero income.
To avoid problems with the FA and UEFA due to excessive spending, the club is obliged to carry out a massive sale or departure of players, since it is the only route to balance internal finances. That being the case, several teams on the planet are already rubbing their hands with the sales that will be within Chelsea, one of them is FC Barcelona, which sees possible reinforcements for Xavi’s project in 9 players from the London team.
The newspaper Sport He anticipates that the objectives of Barcelona within the discards of the English capital are Azpilicueta, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mason Mount, Pulisic, Aubameyang and Lukaku. All of them are players who adhere to the quality needs of the squad, although it is important to point out that none is close to arriving, all are under analysis and their possible signings will depend on the figures, both in price and in salaries to be paid by the cules. Thus, more than one could join or all will be discarded depending on what marks the near future of the team.
|
Player
|
contract end date
|
Market value
|
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
|
06/30/2024
|
7 million euros
|
César Azpilicueta
|
06/30/2024
|
8 million euros
|
Hakim Ziyech
|
06/30/2025
|
€18 million
|
N’Golo Kante
|
06/30/2023
|
20 million euros
|
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|
06/30/2024 (plus an optional year)
|
€25 million
|
Christian Pulisic
|
06/30/2024
|
€32 million
|
matthew kovacic
|
06/30/2024
|
€40 million
|
Romelu Lukaku
|
06/30/2023 (assignment)
|
€40 million
|
Mason Mount
|
06/30/2024
|
€65 million
