Swords in anime are one of the most impressive weapons. There are those that act as the container of an imposing being, also those that imply the identity and essence of the clan or the person who sheaths, and even those that have a more visceral purpose.

Swords are very interesting weapons and since ancient times they have proven their worth and status among many other chaotic things.

Due to its popularity, I think it is important to talk about the best anime swordsmen. Without further ado, I leave you with the selection of wonderful women.

The most popular female swordsmen in anime

Theresa, the Smiley of Claymore

Teresa is the best swordsman of her generation.. So it’s also known as number one. It is a great merit, since all the girls in her organization sheath a sword.

His great characteristic is his amazing smile, and of course, the way he deftly wields his claymore.

A claymore is a broad Scottish sword. In her organization, her claymore is engraved with a symbol that represents her.

The claymores are also known as the silver-eyed witches and in addition to carrying swords, they are women who are half-yoma. These beings are monsters that eat people, however, the anime swordsmen have become a fused being to help people, they face the monsters.

Yomi from Ga Rei Zero

Ga Rei Zero is the prequel to the manga Ga Rei. In this we find Yomi and Kaguya, a pair of heiresses of sacred beasts contained in katanas. This implies that they assume the leadership of their clans, which are very important to the spiritual world.

The girls use their power to exorcise and to face very dangerous aggressive spirits.

Yomi has a bond with Ranguren, Kaguya with the Byakuei. Both girls will become very close friends, Yomi will act like an older sister to Kaguya and try to guide her on her path as an exorcist as well. However, an unfortunate event will change their lives.

However, Yomi’s swordsmanship is undeniable.

Saya of Blood C

skirt of Blood C she is truly one of the most careful female swordsmen in the anime lore. Although Saya does not remember her past, she will never forget her connection to swords, thanks to which she will be able to survive in an artificial world.

Saya lives in a small town and is in charge of a shrine, she believes that her mission as a priestess is to exterminate the beings that come out at night to eat humans.

His sword skills allow him to finish off his enemies, but there is a very grim truth that will shock more than the bloody scenes of the anime.

Mikasa from Attack on Titan

Mikasa is one of the most powerful swordsmen in the world of Attack on TitanWe already know that your blood and clan structure your resistance and even part of your ability.

Mikasa is a very powerful woman, in every way; and she is definitely the most powerful swordsman in the anime world.

Remember that we are waiting for the final delivery of Attack on Titan.

Sagiri by Jigokuraku

Sagiri is one of the best swordsmen in the anime, of course, she has her moral conflicts, but her skills are not negligible at all.. Although of course a doubt in a battle involving a sword can cost you your life.

Sagiri belongs to the most important samurai family. He is under the command of the Shogunate and because of this he will embark on a poisonous journey to search for the elixir of eternal life.

However, it is a team trip, Despite his impeccable conduct, he will have to join a ninja to find the elixir on an unimaginable island. that holds more secrets than were thought possible.

Sagiri is one of the most important swordsmen in anime, because she will criticize herself for being one, going even deeper.

Know of Fate Zero

The franchise of Fate it has particular nuances, especially due to the changes of genres. The protagonist of the most popular saga is Saber, who is known as Queen Arthur and the bearer of Excalibur.

Saber owns one of the most iconic swords in human history. This makes her one of the most important swordsmen.

Fate Stay Night narrates a war for the Holy Grail that requires seven powerful wizards who summon seven heroic spirits, who are usually characters from ancient myths and legends.

The confrontations are strategic, and only a pair of magicians with their Servant can be victorious, whoever wins will get the Holy Grail and with it a wish.

The identities of the Servants are unknown to make it more difficult to fight them. Also, each of the summons belongs to different classes. Saber, in other words, swordsmen are the strongest of all.

Asuna from Sword Art Online

Asuna is a girl who chooses her character class in an RPG: she is a swordsman, and in this way she enters her MMORPG that will later trap her with thousands of other players.

There she will start a life and will actually become one of the best swordsmen in anime.

The Armstrong family is one of the most important in the development of Full Metal Alchemist. Although Louis Armstrong is one of the most charismatic characters in the series, Olivia, his sister, is the head of his family, and has impressive swordsmanship.

His character is formidable and his dexterity is impressive. Also, all her soldiers follow her for her polished features, for her merits.

Olivia is one of the best swordsmen in anime.

Blood Plus Saya

Saya has a past that she doesn’t remember, she lives with her family peacefully until they wake her up in a traumatic event.

The girl will realize that she has rare blood and that she also has a sister who is looking for her, and not with the best of intentions. From that moment on, Saya will have to wield her sword many times, until she meets her sister again and settles her unfinished business.

Saya is one of the kindest swordsmen, each swing of her steel blade will hurt her more than the others.

the path of the swordsman

Definitely, swordsmen are some of the most skilled and impressive characters in anime, so the selection of the women with the best swords is captivating just to think about it.

We hope you liked the list and that you take a look at the different series that allow you to see impressive women in charge of a sword. You will not regret. Rescue the portraits of the most emblematic and admirable women exercising art with their lustrous and fast metal blades. Did I miss any? Let me know in the comments.

