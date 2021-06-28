Croatia faces Spain this afternoon and will have players known to the Spanish fans in their 11. The Balkan country has brought a lot of talent to the Spanish La Liga, not only currently, but practically since international signings are allowed. Today we review the best Croatian players who played in Spain.
The forward is an old acquaintance of Spanish football, he has played for many first and second division teams, but where he stood out the most is at Sporting de Gijón. It should be noted his 2008/2009 season where he managed to score 12 goals, with hat-trick included against Sevilla.
He played three seasons at Betis as a left back between 1995 and 1998, where he won over the fans for his sacrifice and good attacks in attack. His good work earned him to sign for Real Madrid, but there he did not succeed.
The Croatian played for Valencia CF between 1996 and 2000 and was very important for the Che team. With them he won a Copa del Rey and a Super Cup in 1999.
The right-back has been losing importance at Atlético, but he has been part of the best rojiblancas squads and was the right-back of the Croatian team that reached the World Cup final.
The Croatian forward was only one season in the rojiblanco team, but he had a good campaign scoring 20 goals. He was also the striker in Croatia’s milestone at the 2018 World Cup.
The Croatian midfielder played for Real Madrid in three of the club’s most historic seasons. He was not a starter but he played more than 70 games for the white club, thus contributing to the three Champions League and the League that they won on those dates.
The Croatian attacker played for Sevilla and Real Madrid giving an exceptional performance. With Real Madrid he won a League and a Champions League.
The Sevilla midfielder is playing his second spell at the Seville club, with which he won a Europa League. He also played for FC Barcelona where he won a Champions League and four leagues.
By now we all know Luka Modric. With Madrid he has made history by winning four Champions League and two Leagues, being a fundamental piece of the team and setting outstanding individual performances. The Croatian won the Golden Ball for the best player in 2018.
