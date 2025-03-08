More than 25,000 peopleaccording to the Urban Guard, they have demonstrated in Barcelona this Saturday, International Women’s Day, to put the care “in the center” and give them the importance “they deserve.”

This is the first time that the Catalan capital has welcomed two simultaneous manifestations of feminist sign coinciding with the 8M, something that has happens in Madrid for years.

The majorityorganized by the 8M Assembly under the motto ‘The care holds life’, has gathered 25,000 peopleaccording to the Urban —300,000 people, according to summons – while the call headed by the 8m Feminist Movement of Barcelona, ​​who has champion the slogan ‘We are women and we say enough,’ 400 people He confirms that the organizers raise 4,000 participants.

The member of the 8M Pulido fraud has explained before the doors of the University of Barcelona, ​​where the unitary demonstration has started, which the will of the organization has been to place The care work “in the center of the debate” so that they acquire the “importance it deserves.” “We consider that it is an issue that is assumed exclusively from women,” he said.

This call, which has finished in the arc of triomfhas included the LGBTIQ+feminist assemblies, trans women, migrant women and “sex workers”, among others, in addition to the main unions, parties and student associations.

The organization has also wanted to print in the demonstration a response to “worrying advance” of the extreme right and his will to “erase rights.”

View of the manifestation of the 8M Assembly, with the motto “care support life, we demand rights and co -responsibility to live with justice and freedom” that has passed this Saturday through the streets of Barcelona. EFE

On the other hand, the alternative demonstration has focused on the rejection of prostitution, pornography and rental belliesas well as the “trans law” and “men in women’s sports.”

The 8M Feminist Moviminist coordinator of Barcelona integrates Feministes de Catalunya, feminist to Congress-PFAC, feminist party of Spain-PFE and unions such as CNT Barcelona. This march has started in the Plaza Catalunya and has passed through the street of Fontanella, Via Laietana and Jaume I to Sant Jaume square.

Despite these two calls, Pulido has assured that, on a day -to -day basis, the feminist movement in Barcelona “No division lives”because “each one is free to convene the manifestation he wants”, although he has recognized that there are “different conceptions.”

Between songs in favor of the “feminist struggle” And against the “oppressor state”, Mecha Cima has gone to the street accompanied by one of his two daughters to build “a better future.”

“It is said that we have many years to reach real equality, at least Those who have lived will I fight To open the way, “he said, excited.

Eva Molina and her family have traveled the center of Barcelona with a banner that recalls that, “when a woman advances, No man goes back“.” I am the mother of two children and I think I have the double responsibility that they understand, precisely, that they are not threatened by a feminist woman, because her mother is and wants the best for them, “he said.