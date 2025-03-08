The 8M, in front of a world that is escaped to the right and antifesism

“Woke It just means that others care. ” A couple of weeks ago, American actress Jane Fonda took advantage of her intervention in the Hollywod film actors union awards to launch a critical speech with the arrival, for the second time, from Donald Trump to the White House and the Ultra offensive that already materializes in cuts and measures. The phrase of fonda, with a decades activism behind it, summarizes to what extent the extreme right has gained power, factual and discursive, with an antifminist agenda, and not only in the US. The 8M now reaches a world that is escaped to the right and that invents terms to criminalize the movements that led the conquest of rights.

A majority of citizens in Spain believe that feminism has gone too far and now discriminated against men

If the feminist effervescence of the last decade was international, it is also the front that the rights have been putting together. From Orbán to Milei, from Trump to Bolsonaro, from Le Pen a Meloni and Abascal, each party and movement with his idiosyncrasy and his differences, but with several axes in common. “In the internalization of the reactionary movement, antipheminism has played a fundamental role,” diagnosis of Laura Camargo, author of Discursive Trumpism. Origin and expansion of the speech of the global reactionary wave (Verbum Editorial, 2024). Social networks and pseudomedia, misogynistic forums and PERICAthey have had a lot to do: “It is not that this machismo did not exist or was not organized, but since 2018 these spaces are key to reinforcing that alliance.”

The victory of Donald Trump in the US and that of Javier Milei in Argentina has emboldened to European rights. Loading against abortion, gender equality or LGTBI rights are the glue that unites them despite their differences in other matters. They consider that feminism and LGTBI movement have taken the “crisis of values.” This is repeated again and again in their interventions and in the meetings in which they share strategies globally.

One of the most sued was the one that hosted the Senate last December, turned into an epicenter of the reactionary offensive with representatives of more than 45 countries. It is members of organizations, politicians and religious leaders who converge in this ultra universe that is not new. They have been organized for years, but its boom is not preceded and its power grows in Europe: they govern in the Italy of Meloni or the Hungary of Víktor Orbán, in the Netherlands they won the elections and shoot in many countries such as France or Germany, where AFD ultras just achieved a historical result. In Spain, Vox governs with the PP several municipalities – after being allying autonomous executives who, later, the ultras broke.

“We are winning,” said former PP Minister Jaime Mayor Oreja, one of the referents of this offensive. In that meeting, the abortion of “innocent murder” was described and charged against an alleged “antimaternal feminism” and against sexual education, which are “threats to democracy,” they argue.

For Ewa Widlak, director of UN women Spain, what happens is a reaction to the feminist impulse of recent years. “Whenever there have been advances in equality, there have been attempts to stop them,” he says. But apostille: “The worrying thing now is that these speeches have found an echo in institutional policy with real consequences in women’s lives because we see attempts to dismantle equal policies and question conquered rights.”

Against the “Woke”

The rights also have a new costume with which to wear the old values ​​and proposals always: Woke or the Wokism “It is a Baul word in which many things fit and that is better. It is much broader than the term ‘gender ideology’, which had managed to mobilize many women against. Instead, lo Woke demobilizes the female vote because Woke It is all that you do not feel as concerned as a woman, as a feminist or as a person appealed by certain rights. That catches the Wokewhich is to be, in general, against rights, social justice, or attempts equity, ”explains Laura Camargo. He Wokism It also has an “irreverent point” that best connects with young generations.

The influence of the ultras is not reduced, much less, to institutional policy. In parallel, his speech flows without taping through social networks and is raised by Streamers and Influencers converted into agitators against feminism. A study by the consultant LlyC, who has analyzed 8.5 million messages issued in X in 30 countries, has just concluded that antifesism has been imposed on the social network of billionaire Elon Musk, which Trump has granted broad powers: half of the messages that are disseminated on equality in X are already to attack it, the report points out.

Is what is known as the PERICAthe set of online communities of men who propagate misogynist speeches, banalize sexist violence, cry out that this “has no gender” and present themselves as victims of feminism. With their messages they seek to make other men (young and not so young) into adherents. And it seems that, in part, they are getting it: according to a recent Ipsos survey, in Spain, already 60% of them consider that feminism has gone too far and now discriminated against them. And almost one in four young people between 16 and 25 believe that staying at home to take care of the children is “being less man.”

Paco Camas, Director of Public Opinion Research and Social Studies of Ipsos, explains the context that has made it possible: “There is a global trend that after the economic crisis of 2008 and the pandemic has sharpened and has to do with a sense of loss of horizons. That is the perfect breeding ground so that these political speeches against the established order, democratic values, feminism and the advances in recent years end up penetrating because that feeling of ‘we have gone from our hands’ is counteracted with the defense of traditional values, religion, the idea of ​​family and order, which give an answer in that search for security ”.

The hitch with men has to do, according to beds, with that challenge of more traditional masculinity, associated with gender roles, which makes feminism. “There is a sense of loss of male identity and that produces guilt, resentment and threat. Again, it is that attempt to strengthen the security of what one is and feels and the closest is that traditional supplier man, ”says the analyst.

This reality coexists with others that draw a polarization scenario, a “crossroads,” Ipsos calls it. Because while young boys seem more and more to these positions, girls remain feminist. In global, Spain is the country of Europe in which the highest percentage of people define themselves as feminist (51%), although the percentage has dropped four points in one year. “The values ​​are very high and it is the majority, we cannot yet speak of a clear decrease, but the figures show that Spain is not immune to this regression context to traditional and patriarchal values. It is an advance of what is coming, ”says Camas.

Men and women of “high value” or how feminism coexists with the new gender stereotypes (always)



This Saturday, thousands of people take to the streets to claim 8M as the unavoidable appointment to stand up to machismo and claim feminism as the alternative to build better societies. Although in some places one more year has been divided due to the gap around some issues that are going through the movement, no march loses sight of what is outside. The feminist movement of Madrid will protest under the motto “Women in struggle against global machismo” while the 8M commission underlines the need to act collectively at a time marked by the rise of “reactionary movements, atrocious neoliberalism and patriarchal rearme.” The strength of the feminist movement, highlights, is in “the organization and mutual support.”