Genoa – It was presented this morning in the Blue Room of the Genoa Aquarium the 84th edition of the Giro dell’Appennino scheduled for June 2nd. For the first time we will start from Arquata Scrivia, there will be the tenth arrival in via XX Settembre and on the eve there will be a ride to remember Davide Rebellin who died hit by a truck while training on his bike last November 30th.

On June 2, off to the Giro dell’Appennino. Costa (Us Pontedecimo): “Among the most salient moments, the Guardia and the arrival in via XX Settembre”



Path it includes 198.5 kilometers of racing, 2,800 meters in altitude, 5 mountain grand prix and for the third consecutive year the decisive passage on the Guardia after the first ramps of the Bocchetta. For the occasion, the former Ligurian professional cyclist, Luca Raggio, has created a special video presentation of the route.

Luca Raggio presents the Tour of the Apennines





“We are preparing a very competitive Giro dell’Appennino – explained Enrico Costa, president of US Pontedecimo Ciclismo, organizer of the Giro dell’Appennino -. We expect many people on the roads as in the last editions along the streets of Alessandria, with the departure from Arquata Scrivia to remember Mino De Rossi, gold medalist at the Helsinki Olympics in 1952, who recently passed away; both along the first ramps of the Bocchetta and then towards the Guardia which has made the selection in the last two years. The tenth arrival in via XX Settembre will be the best way to conclude another day of celebration and sport. Let’s hope you come back soon to win an Italian. We will have Gilberto Simoni on the eve of the ride: it will be a fundamental moment, the future of Italian cycling passes through safety. When the parents are more relaxed about sending the kids on the roads, we will have more champions again”.