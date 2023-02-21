The Angels.-The 81st edition of the Golden Globes will be held on Sunday, January 7, 2024 after its latest installment took place atypically on a Tuesday, the specialized media Variety advanced.

Faced with the enormous drop in the number of spectators of the last Golden Globes, the organization decided to move the date of the ceremony to Tuesday this year so as not to compete with the matches of the national football league.

There could be a new model for the Golden Globes

In the last two decades, the screen share of these awards reached its maximum with 26.8 million viewers in 2004 and it gradually decreased until it registered 6.3 million audiences in 2023, its lowest figure in 15 years.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organizer of these awards, is currently in the negotiation phase to design another transmission model that could involve an alliance with an international streaming service, according to information from Variety.

Platforms such as Netflix, HBO and Amazon Prime Video have shown recently their interest in including live content in their programming schedules.

In fact, the 29th edition of the Hollywood Actors Guild Awards can be followed open next Sunday from the Netflix YouTube channel.

Still looking to regain prestige

The irruption of the pandemic and the various investigations that linked the HFPA to different scandals of racism, corruption and influence peddling meant that these awards -until then the most important after the Oscars- lost interest from 2020.

The commitment to recover its prestige this year and offer a more transparent and inclusive image – with the African-American comedian Jerrod Carmichael as presenter – did not yield the expected results for NBC, a chain that has broadcast these awards annually since 1996 with the exception of 2022.

That year, criticism of the Golden Globes led to a closed-door celebration, with many Hollywood stars refusing to participate and no televised broadcast.