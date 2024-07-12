80s movie favourite The Karate Kid is being turned into a 16-bit-style side-scrolling beat-’em-up, and it’s heading to PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC on 20th September this year.

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble comes from GameMill Entertainment, the publisher behind Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and is firmly setting its sights on the ’80s era of Karate Kid rather than Netflix’s Cobra Kai continuation – which has already spawned two games itself.

Street Rumble is, somewhat surprisingly, only the second game to be directly based on the ’80s movie series (the first, Atlus’ NES action game The Karate Kid, arrived in 1987) and promises to feature a whole bunch of familiar faces as its ’80s multiplayer action set unfolds.

As per Street Rumble’s IGN revealDaniel Russo, Mr. Miyagi, Kumiko, and Ali Mills are all playable across the game’s 12 belt-scrolling-style stages, for instance, while the likes of Johnny Lawrence, John Kreese, and Terry Silver will feature as foes.

There’s not a lot else to report at present, but The Karate Kid: Street Rumble is scheduled to release for PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and Steam on 20th September – and you’ll find some gameplay footage in the reveal trailer above.