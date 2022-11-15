The world population surpassed this Tuesday 8 billion peopleaccording to the official estimate of United Nations, which considers it “an important milestone in human development” and a reminder, in full COP27of “our shared responsibility to care for our planet”.

For the UN, “this unprecedented growth” (there were 2,500 million inhabitants in 1950) is the result “of a progressive increase in life span thanks to advances in public health, nutrition, personal hygiene and medicine” .

But population growth also poses enormous challenges for the poorest countries, where it is strongest.

Earth had fewer than 1 billion people in the 19th century, but it only took 12 years for it to grow from 7 to 8 billion. And it will take about fifteen years to reach 9 billion, in 2037, a sign of its demographic slowdown.

The UN projects a “peak” of 10.4 billion in the 2080s and stagnation until the end of the century.

Damien, the 8 billionth inhabitant of the planet

The arrival in the world of damienborn in the maternity Nuestra Señora de la Altagracia, Santo Domingohas generated great expectations for being the first

baby who, symbolically, is born in Dominican Republic as a contribution to the world count of 8,000 million people.

With its 2.77 kilos and 52 centimeters, it has been the undisputed protagonist of this Tuesday, November 15, 2022, a date that marks a milestone in terms of population growth, by bringing the world population to this figure that the Population Fund of the United Nations (UNFPA) makes visible under the slogan 8 Billion Stronger.

The UNFPA national representative in Dominican Republic, Sonia Vásquez, who attended this event, affirmed that the arrival of the baby represents “a lot of hope that all the children that are born on this planet (…) receive them with conditions. That is what we seek, zero maternal deaths, zero morbidity, zero diseases and health”.

behavior more than number

The planet exceeds 8,000 million inhabitants in the midst of the world climate conference, COP27, in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el Sheikh.

The high-level meeting once again shows the difficulty of the rich countries, most responsible for global warming, and the poor, who ask for help to face it, to agree to try to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a more ambitious way derived from human activity.

Our impact on the planet is determined much more by our behavior than by our numbers.

But “although population growth amplifies the environmental impact of economic development,” recalls the UN, also “countries where per capita consumption of material resources and greenhouse gas emissions are higher are generally those where per capita income is the highest and not those where the population is increasing rapidly”.

“Our impact on the planet is determined much more by our behavior than by our numbers,” Jennifer Sciubba, a researcher-in-residence at the Washington-based Wilson Center, told AFP.

India ahead of China

And it is in countries that already have a high concentration of poverty where population growth poses great challenges. “The persistence of high fertility levels, which drive rapid population growth, is both a symptom and a cause of slow development progress,” writes the UN.

India, a country of 1,400 million inhabitants, which will become the most populous in the world in 2023, surpassing Chinais expected to experience an explosion of its urban population in the coming decades with megacities already overcrowded and with little essential infrastructure.

Even China today has a rate of 1.05 children per woman. In 2017 there were 630,000 fewer births than in 2016.

In Mumbai, about 40% of the population lives in slums, overcrowded slums, made up of precarious makeshift dwellings, most of which lack running water, electricity and sanitation. The global figures hide an immense demographic diversity.

Thus, more than half of the population growth by 2050 will come from eight countries according to the UN: Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and Tanzania. And by the end of the century, the three most populous cities in the world will be African, Lagos (Nigeria), Kinshasa (DRC) and Dar es Salaam (Tanzania).

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from AFP and EFE.

