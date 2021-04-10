Last Saturday, April 3, Giuliana he turned eight years old. This girl from Bahía Blanca had a great celebration with friends and family, in which nothing was missing: balloons, cake and, of course, gifts. One of them was an envelope with 700 pesos, given to him by someone who did not know exactly what would be the best gift to give him. Y she kept the money knowing exactly what to do.

A while before the guests arrived and the celebration got underway, Giuli had sent a WhatsApp audio to Sol, the manager of the picnic area Dar is Dar, in which he invited her to go through the birthday. “I was a thousand with all the food we delivered”Sol recalled. “She told me: ‘Don’t worry, what’s left of my birthday I’m going to take you to share. “

Giuli, on his birthday celebration. Photo: Facebook

However, little Giuliana’s gestures of solidarity were just beginning. Is that the next day, He told his dad that he already knew what to do with the cash he had received. Determined, she went to a business in her neighborhood, bought vegetables and a dozen bills to donate to the picnic area.

Seeing this new help from the girl, Sol couldn’t help but go out to tell the story on her Facebook account: “Did you see when you think you already saw everything? Well, no! I think this little girl is an angel … Today Giuly arrived and said: ‘Sol, I brought you this with my dad.’ And he showed me two bags with vegetables: potatoes, onion, zucchini. But she also gave me a tray with bills and a letter … When I read it, my eyes and those of my daughters filled with tears. “

The letter that the girl gave along with her donations. Photo: Facebook

What did the letter say? In that brief but very sincere text the girl told how you made the determination to donate.

“I tell you that for my birthday they gave me $ 700 and my mother told me to think about what to spend it. I wanted to buy a lot of sweets, but I thought about it and decided to spend it on something important to me. I thought about the great job you do helping people. It makes me very sad that many people do not have a plate of food on their tables, so I bought these vegetables. It’s a little bit, but I do it with love and I help something “, wrote.

Still moved by the story, the woman gave some details of the particular relationship she has with this girl: “Giuli has always been helping. The truth is that neither she nor her family has anything left over, but share everything you have. “

Other donations he brought after his birthday. Photo: Facebook

“On Saturday she had invited us to come and say hello, but we were making donuts and eggs to distribute, so we couldn’t get there. The next day she sent me a message and asked if I was at the picnic area. I said yes and after a while he arrived with his father, with two bags full of vegetables, a tray with bills and a letter “.

“To get there, he walks a lot of blocks with his mother. With heat, with cold, they always take a walk to collaborate. Giuli is also asthmatic, so we want her to take care of herself, but taking all the precautionsHe goes around to bring us his clothes and some toys too, “Sol added to the local media.

“To get there, he walks a lot of blocks with his mother. With heat, with cold, they always take a walk to collaborate.” Photo: Facebook

In his post on Facebook, he could not contain his excitement at the little girl’s great gesture: “At 8 years old, she thinks more than any adult … I keep insisting, thank you Giuli for teaching us every day to be better. It is for little people like her that all this sacrifice we make is worth it. “