The 8-year-old girl was traveling by motorcycle with her mother’s partner, who tried to save her life before she died

Over the past weekend, several victims of road accidents occurred on the Italian territory. One of the most dramatic was that of Sebastiano Rosa, a 54-year-old dentist from Nichelino, in the Turin area. There was one in the saddle with him 8 year old girl, the daughter of his partner, who was instead aboard another motorcycle following them. The conditions of the little girl remain very serious.

The causes and the exact dynamics of the accident have not yet been disclosed, but what is certain is that it was a whole family upset in a few moments of terror.

Sebastian, 54 and a dentist from Nichelino, was with his partner and the woman’s daughter riding two motorcycles. He was in the front and was driving a Honda CBR 1000, with the rear seat aboard 8-year-old daughter of his partner.

While the same partner he followed them with another motorcyclea Kawasaki 650.

At the exit of a curve, the two bikes found themselves in front of one Mercedes A-class driven by a woman and they could not do anything to avoid the frontal crash.

As the newspaper reports The printthe man who drove the first bike, before impact, has attempted in any case to protect the child who was with him.

The conditions of the 8-year-old girl

For the man, unfortunately, there was nothing to do and it is died instantly. The conditions of the child and her mother, also involved in the accident, are very serious.

The 8-year-old girl was transported with extreme urgency to the Regina Margherita hospital in Turin, bringing back one skull fracture with brain compression and a chest trauma abdominal with injury of the spleen.

During the night the doctors subjected her to a surgery which, although perfectly successful, has not yet put it out of harm’s way. His prognosis remains confidential and in the coming days we will know more about his chances of survival.

You improve your chances of getting by mother of the child anddriver of the second car involved in the accident. The man proceeded immediately behind the A-Class and to avoid the accident he went off the road and sustained a vertebral fracture. Further updates coming soon.