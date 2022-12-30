The 8 tips you need to know to get rejuvenating makeup. / Fotolia

For good skin care you have to follow a daily routine. If what you want is to rejuvenate your skin, the best treatment will always be prevention. It is very important that every day you clean and hydrate the skin of your face. For your makeup to be perfect and help you rejuvenate your face, you must follow a series of tips. Do not forget that the skin of areas such as the neck or décolleté also shows the passage of time, so you should also hydrate these parts.

Do not abuse makeup. Do not forget that the more recharged, the older it will put you on top. Bet on your most natural side, not only in makeup, but also in your hair and your clothing. The experts insist that to achieve rejuvenating makeup in a short time, you just have to follow a series of tips.

8 tips to get a rejuvenating makeup

1. Use a light foundation



You should use a liquid and fluid foundation that covers your imperfections better than a compact one. The key is to put some foundation on your fingers and apply in gentle circular motions. Then use translucent powder, but only a few small touches to set.

2. Light up your face



Over the years, the skin becomes drier, matte and dull, so you should give it some light touches. You can apply concealer to hide skin defects and don’t forget a few touches of illuminator in the T-zones of the face. You can also use concealers in the lower eye area, which will help to clean the look. Add highlighter under the eyebrow, on the cupid’s bow and on the tear duct of the eye.

3. You can not miss the mascara



A coat of mascara helps to enliven the eye and enlarge it. As for the eye line, avoid marking it too much.

4. Define your eyebrows



The eyebrows are a very important part of the face, since they give it shape. Over time, the hair and eyebrow color diminishes. A solution to keep the eyes alive is to define them with an eyebrow pencil and apply a little shadow.

5. Light colored lipstick



To give a feeling of freshness, opt for lipsticks in light, natural and luminous colors, which add volume. You can use a bright gloss, but in pink, nude or coral. Matte lipsticks highlight wrinkles.

6. Blend the shadows



Always choose eye shadows that are clear and better in pastel tones. You must not forget to blend them very well with the brush.

7. Do not go too far with the blush



As with the shadows, you should select blushes that are light and all pastel. Remember that dark colors age your face more. A few touches on the upper part of the cheekbone will be enough, using upward movements.

8. Less is always more



Don’t overdo it with makeup. The excess of the product will accumulate in the furrows of the wrinkles and will mark them even more. It is very important that you keep your face hydrated, since if your skin is dry the signs of aging will become more visible.