Taking the World Cup to Qatar has been a big mistake. Said even by the former president of FIFA, Sepp Blatter, who was the man who organized it. It has many pros, such as the modern stadiums that are very close to each other, the technology that they are going to implement ahead of the VAR or the technology itself that is inside the stadiums, but as is also known, it has many cons, such as playing it. in November thus paralyzing all competitions, and especially the customs that they have in the country. Because Qatar does not accept anything that does not go in favor of its ideals.
One of the main points that FIFA has shared is that they do not accept displays of affection in public very well, but especially between same-sex couples. The issue of homosexuality has changed a lot in recent decades, advancing with leaps and bounds in acceptance and inclusion, even being able to get married and even adopt a child in some parts of the world.
By way of protest, eight European teams participating in the 2022 Soccer World Cup have pledged to promote the rights of the community and have planned a campaign using a multicolored bracelet even with the prohibitions that sanction them according to their laws.
Harry Kane, captain of the England team, announced this measure along with eight captains of the other teams. This in protest of the discrimination suffered by the LGBTIQ+ community in Qatar and in general all Arab countries.
The proposal is sent, they only need the approval of the highest body in world football so that they can do it; otherwise, they would have a hefty fine. However, according to AP information, they will do so even if they are not allowed to.
