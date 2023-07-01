We have reached the countdown to the 2023 Women’s World Cup. There is exactly one month to go until the start of the World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand. The competition begins on July 20, but the Brazilian team will not play its first match until July 24.
Already warming up for the tournament, from 90min we bring you the eight teams that will debut in the World Cup category:
The Haitian team has only played in one World Cup in history, in 1974 in the men’s category. Since then, 49 years have passed without participating in the competition, and now they will be present for the first time in the Women’s World Cup. The country is ranked 55th in the FIFA rankings and is coached by Nicolas Delepine.
Morocco’s presence in its first Women’s World Cup shows that the country is evolving in football. The team had a great World Cup in Qatar with the men and now they are looking to make a good debut with the girls. The team is led by former Lyon manager Reynald Pedros.
The Panamanian team is led by Ignacio Quintana, who has already earned the praise of coach Pia Sundhage. The North American country debuts in the World Cup against Brazil.
The Philippine team will represent the country for the first time in a World Cup. Ranked 53rd in the FIFA ranking, the team reached the semifinals of the Asian Cup in the category in 2022.
Despite the tradition in men’s soccer, the Portuguese team will play a women’s World Cup for the first time in 2023. In this year’s tournament, they fell into the group of the current champion, the United States.
The Republic of Ireland have Arsenal midfielder Katie McCabe as their leading figure. The team is coached by Vera Pauw and is ranked 23rd in the FIFA ranking.
Like the Philippines, Vietnam is the other Asian country about to make its grand debut at the Women’s World Cup. It is included in the same group as the United States, Portugal and the Netherlands.
After a good performance in the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, in which they finished third, the African team is going for its first participation in a World Cup.
