There are only two days left for the regular phase of the Liga MX Clausura 2022 tournament to end, and there are still several teams that aspire to have a ticket to be among the first four positions in the general classification and advance directly to the Liguilla .
For now, the only two teams that have already secured their presence in the quarterfinals are Pachuca and Tigres UANL, with 35 and 32 units, respectively. so there are still two tickets left to attend the ‘Fiesta Grande’ non-stop.
Mathematically, 11 teams could still aspire to enter the Liguilla directly, that is, Toluca, which is in 13th place with 18 points, would still have a chance, but the reality is that it depends on many results, so it is practically ruled out. .
A little higher in the general table are Pumas and León with 19 units and it is practically the same situation. If we get a little more realistic, only about eight clubs still have not so complicated opportunities, starting with Chivas, Necaxa and Atlético de San Luis, who register 20 points and are in eighth, ninth and tenth place, respectively, could aspire to a feat of sneaking into the Liguilla.
For its part, Cruz Azul, who is in position seven with 21 points and one more game to play (this Thursday, April 21, faces Gallos Blancos on date 15), could fully enter the fight for a place.
In sixth place are the Águilas del América with 22 points; in fourth and fifth place are Monterrey and Atlas, respectively, which are only divided by a difference in points.
And in third place in the classification is the Puebla Strip, which has 26 points and could overtake Tigres in second place if it wins its two remaining games and the felines do not win their remaining duels (in addition to surpassing them in the difference of goals).
