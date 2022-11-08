The 8 teams that have played in the second division and the Copa Libertadores in the same season

With the recent victory of Club Atlético Patronato in the Copa Argentina, many have looked back to analyze how many teams have played in the second division of their country and the Copa Libertadores in the same season.
Today in 90min we present you the eight teams that have been able to achieve this feat:
He currently plays in the second division of the Brazilian national championship. It was the first team that managed to play in the Copa Libertadores playing in the second division. The key player to achieve this feat was Luiz Felipe Scolari
Once again it was a Brazilian team that competed in Libertadores playing in Serie B. They came close to getting out of the group stage, but finally finished in third place with eight points.
He played in Serie B but was champion of the Brazilian Cup in 2005. He ended up drawn in a group in which the favorite was River Plate, and was relegated to last place with six points.
We finally left Brazil, and the Bolivian team won the Bolivian Apertura Tournament in 2010, but at the end of the year they dropped to the second division. The most curious thing is that it happened as first in the group in the Copa Libertadores.
Entering the last decade, and again with Luiz Felipe Scolari as the protagonist, Palmeiras won the Brazilian cup without losing a single match. Their performance in the league was just the opposite, which is why they ended up playing in the Copa Libertadores and the second division.
It is the first Chilean team to achieve this feat. His triumphant path through the cup prevented him from focusing on the league. In the Libertadores he ended up losing in the third pre-qualifying phase against Santa Fe de Colombia.
He was champion of the Argentine Super League Cup in 2019, and in 2020 he played in the Copa Libertadores. The Argentine team experienced a very poor passage through the great continental cup: one point in six games.
It will be the first time in history that they will play the Copa Libertadores. But it is not only about that, it is that they will also do it by disputing the second category of the Argentine championship.
