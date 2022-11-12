The 8 teams that have been proclaimed world champions

Only 20 days before the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022emotions are running high and a lot of expectation has caused who will be the champion of this contest.
Since the beginning of the World Cups, there have only been 8 teams that have managed to lift the world cup. Here we present to you who they are.
8. England (1966)
In the England World Cup 1966, England and Germany met in the grand final of the international competition.
La Rosa’s team imposed local conditions, and player Charles Hurst came out in style to score a hat-trick. The final score was 4-2 for the English.
7. Spain (2010)
The 2010 World Cup It was played in South Africa. This was a novel contest due to the exotic nature of the country in which the contest took place.
In the grand final Spain and the Netherlands faced each other, in one of the games most remembered for the intensity that was experienced in the commitment.
After 90 minutes the score was still 0-0, so everything went into overtime. Already in extra time, at minute 116′ Andrés Iniesta scored the Spanish title goal.
6. Uruguay (1930 and 1950)
The Uruguayan team can boast that it has 2 world titles to its credit. The first of them occurred in the World Cup recorded in 1930. The Charrúas beat Argentina 4-2 to be the first champion team.
The second title came 20 years later, when in the World Cup in Brazil they defeated the host 2-1,
5. Argentina (1978 and 1986)
Enough now, the Argentine national team has two world titles in its entire history, that of Argentina 1978 and the one of Mexico 86the latter being the most remembered for the brilliance of Diego Armando Maradona on the field.
So far, they are the wide favorite to win the championship in Qatar 2022, due to the level of players in their squad.
4. France (1998 and 2018)
The current world champion, the selective team from France, is another team that has won 3 international championships.
The first occurred as hosts in France 98, beating Brazil 3-0 in the grand final. The goals were the work of Petit and a double by Zidane.
The second title was given in the last World Cup, in Russia 2018, when they measured forces against Croatia, a team that broke the news by being a finalist. The score was 4-2 on the court of the Luzhniki Olympic.
3. Italy (1934, 1938, 1982 and 2006)
The Italian team is one of the most successful and enters the top for the titles of Italy 1934, France 1938, Spain 1982 Y Germany 2006.
In the first they defeated Czechoslovakia 2-1 as hosts; in the second they accounted for Hungary 4-2; in the third they defeated Germany 3-1; and in 2006 they threw France from the penalty spot.
2. Germany (1954, 1974, 1990 and 2014)
Tied with the Italians, the German team appears. Without a doubt, one of the most fearsome that in recent years has gone down in terms of performance.
Switzerland 1954, West Germany 1974, Italy 1990 Y Brazil 2014have been the four titles of the set of La Mannschaft.
The most remembered was that of Brazil, where they beat the host 7-1 in Mineirao in the semifinal. In the grand final, the Germans accounted for Argentina for the slightest difference with a goal from Götze at 113′.
1. Brazil (1958, 1962. 1970, 1994 and 2002)
In first place in the top as the team with the most titles is Brazil. La Verdeamarela has 5 international championships in World Cups: Sweden 1958, Chile 1962, Mexico 1970, US 1994 Y Korea Japan 2002.
Like Argentina, Brazil is emerging as the wide favorite to win the championship in Qatar 2022, with which it could reach its sixth title.
