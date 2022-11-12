The 8 teams that have been proclaimed world champions

Since the beginning of the World Cups, there have only been 8 teams that have managed to lift the world cup. Here we present to you who they are.

If England were champions of the 1966 World Cup, they promised each of the players on the squad a Ford. Both parties complied. pic.twitter.com/kkTFLh2t9P – Nicholas Samper (@udsnoexisten) February 24, 2021

La Rosa’s team imposed local conditions, and player Charles Hurst came out in style to score a hat-trick. The final score was 4-2 for the English.

In the grand final Spain and the Netherlands faced each other, in one of the games most remembered for the intensity that was experienced in the commitment.

After 90 minutes the score was still 0-0, so everything went into overtime. Already in extra time, at minute 116′ Andrés Iniesta scored the Spanish title goal.

24 days till the World Cup 🎉 24 matches have been won by Uruguay 🇺🇾 at the WorldCup. The first 2 times they participated, they won the tournament in 1930 and 1950 🏆 In 1954, 1970 and 2010 they also reached the semifinals. How far will they get this year with #Suarez & #Cavani pic.twitter.com/u3r763aYsy — World Cup Stats: 🏆 (@WorldCupStatsGo) October 27, 2022

The second title came 20 years later, when in the World Cup in Brazil they defeated the host 2-1,

🎂 The golden kid would have turned 62 A day like today Diego Maradona was born, considered one of the greatest in football history⚽️ 🇦🇷 Champion in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico with the Argentine national team where he scored 5 goals. #ÑandutíSports #1020AM pic.twitter.com/2hbEpjfuPV – Radio Ñanduti (@nanduti) October 30, 2022

So far, they are the wide favorite to win the championship in Qatar 2022, due to the level of players in their squad.

The first occurred as hosts in France 98, beating Brazil 3-0 in the grand final. The goals were the work of Petit and a double by Zidane.

The second title was given in the last World Cup, in Russia 2018, when they measured forces against Croatia, a team that broke the news by being a finalist. The score was 4-2 on the court of the Luzhniki Olympic.

In the first they defeated Czechoslovakia 2-1 as hosts; in the second they accounted for Hungary 4-2; in the third they defeated Germany 3-1; and in 2006 they threw France from the penalty spot.

Switzerland 1954, West Germany 1974, Italy 1990 Y Brazil 2014have been the four titles of the set of La Mannschaft.

The most remembered was that of Brazil, where they beat the host 7-1 in Mineirao in the semifinal. In the grand final, the Germans accounted for Argentina for the slightest difference with a goal from Götze at 113′.

Like Argentina, Brazil is emerging as the wide favorite to win the championship in Qatar 2022, with which it could reach its sixth title.