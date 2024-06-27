The group stage of Euro 2024 has ended and therefore we already know the names of the 16 teams that advance to the round of 16, and also the eight that have put an end to their participation in the tournament.
The fourth classified in each of the six groups, as well as the two worst third places, are the teams that have not qualified for the round of 16. Let’s see what they are.
The Hungarian team has been eliminated in the group stage, and it has also done so in an agonizing way. The Hungarians were third in their group with 3 points and had a chance of becoming one of the best third places, although they did not depend on themselves to achieve it. They had to wait for the outcome of group F, and after Georgia’s surprising victory, they were left out.
Scotland was the Cinderella of group A and finished last with just one point after achieving a draw against Switzerland. The rest of the games, losses against Germany and Hungary.
The group of death did not disappoint and part of the predictions were fulfilled. Spain passed Italy as first and second in the group respectively, but Croatia was eliminated.
Luka Modric’s team tied against Albania, which forced them to beat Italy, but in the 98th minute the victory was lost. The possibility of passing as one of the best third parties was very remote and in the end they did not achieve it.
Albania had little to do in a group with Spain, Italy and Croatia but still surprised more than one. Despite being eliminated, they have the honor of having scored the fastest goal in the history of the Euro Cups and also managed to score a point against Croatia.
Group C reached the last day with everything to be decided, but Serbia was unable to overcome the draw against Denmark, and leaves this European Championship with two points in its locker.
Poland was one of the first teams to be eliminated from this Euro Cup, and would have left without scoring a point had it not been for the penalty that Upamecano committed and which allowed them to tie against France, and in the process condemn Les Bleus to second place. of the group and to the complicated side of the table.
Group E reached the third matchday tied, with each team winning one, and in the third match there were two draws that did not alter the classification. Ukraine was not able to beat Belgium and the defeat against Romania (3-0) was too heavy a burden.
The Czech Republic went into the final matchday with a chance of making it to the last 16, but everything quickly turned against them. After 20 minutes, they were reduced to one man after Barák was sent off, and to top it off, Georgia pulled off a surprise defeat against Portugal in the other game. Despite the Czech Republic’s efforts to win, Turkey won 1-2.
