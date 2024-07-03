Now, the current world champion and reigning monarch of the America Cup will crash into Ecuadorfirst of the Group A, against second of B Groupnext Thursday, July 4th at the NRG Stadium. Now on the other key,Venezuelafirst of the B Groupwill be measured at Canadasecond of the Group Aon Friday, July 5th at the AT&T Stadium.

Likewise, the other two crossings will take place next Saturday, July 6. First, Colombialeader of the Group Dwill crash into Panamasecond of the Group C, in it State Farm Stadium. Finally, Uruguayfirst of the Group Cand Brazilsecond of the Group D, will fight for the last ticket to the semi-finals of the championship in the Allegiant Stadium.

It is evident that Argentina The team is the big favourite to keep the title, but you can’t rule out teams that have shown great football in the Group Stage like Uruguay and Colombiaespecially the latter, which has gone 26 games without a defeat. Likewise, you can never do less Brazil, Venezuela It has been quite a surprise, while Ecuador, Panama and Canada will seek to spring a surprise, with the last two representing the CONCACAF.

Here are the eight teams that qualified for the tournament, ranked: