The Group Stage of the Copa America 2024 came to an end, so the quarter-finals were defined, where the current champion, Argentinais positioned with the goal of winning the second championship.
Now, the current world champion and reigning monarch of the America Cup will crash into Ecuadorfirst of the Group A, against second of B Groupnext Thursday, July 4th at the NRG Stadium. Now on the other key,Venezuelafirst of the B Groupwill be measured at Canadasecond of the Group Aon Friday, July 5th at the AT&T Stadium.
Likewise, the other two crossings will take place next Saturday, July 6. First, Colombialeader of the Group Dwill crash into Panamasecond of the Group C, in it State Farm Stadium. Finally, Uruguayfirst of the Group Cand Brazilsecond of the Group D, will fight for the last ticket to the semi-finals of the championship in the Allegiant Stadium.
It is evident that Argentina The team is the big favourite to keep the title, but you can’t rule out teams that have shown great football in the Group Stage like Uruguay and Colombiaespecially the latter, which has gone 26 games without a defeat. Likewise, you can never do less Brazil, Venezuela It has been quite a surprise, while Ecuador, Panama and Canada will seek to spring a surprise, with the last two representing the CONCACAF.
Here are the eight teams that qualified for the tournament, ranked:
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
He only scored one goal in the tournament and that was enough to get him through to the quarterfinals. He doesn’t shine or stand out for anything in particular, and although he competed with Argentina, he doesn’t have many attributes.
The Panamanian team is the big surprise of the tournament. It knocked out the local team, the USA, and that gives it even more value. It is the team with the smallest budget in the entire competition.
The Spanish set Sanchez Bas will face the champion Argentina. The recent friendly match between them was even, but the points will surely be even more disputed.
The Vinotinto is ON FIRE. Those led by Fernando Cambric They won all three of their group stage matches and promise to continue climbing. Now they face Canada in the quarter-finals. And then Argentina?
The Canarinha It’s not going through its best moment, but Brazil is Brazil. Names that triumph in Europe, the country with the most world titles… never give it up for dead.
Naturally, they were always a contender, winning both of their matches and beating Brazil on the field despite being tied. The coffee growers display high-flying football, with outstanding individualities.
Uruguay paraded through its group, with 9 out of 9 and nine goals in favor in three games, crazy. The team from “Crazy” Bielsa wants to continue like this.
By nature the top candidate, as it is the current world, intercontinental and continental champion. Led by Lionel Messi and Lionel ScaloniScaloneta had a perfect group stage and hopes to continue like this.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#teams #Copa #America #quarterfinals #ranked
Leave a Reply