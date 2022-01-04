How to get to the Iconic Stadium of Lusail?

The Lusail Iconic Stadium is at the north end of the Doha Metro Red Line (there is a free metro map at all stations) and the stop is Lusail Iconic.

After the World Cup, its capacity will be reduced to 32,000 people and the third tier of the stadium will be completely eliminated.

How to get to the Al Bayt Stadium?

Al Bayt Stadium is the furthest from the center of Doha, but it is accessible by public transport. The stop is once again the Lusail Iconic (red line), and at the station gate there are free buses that arrive at the stadium in about 30 minutes.

However, if you want to attend a match here, it is advisable to arrive well in advance due to the traffic that can be created at the entrance of the connecting car parks.

The most practical alternative to public transport is Uber, which takes you from the city center (Souq Waqif) to the stadium in 45 minutes for a cost of about 16 euros.

After the World Cup, its capacity will be reduced to 20,000 people.

How to get to Al Thumama Stadium?

The Al Thumama, like the other two, is also located on the Red Line. The stop is the Zona Franca and there are free shuttles to reach the stadium in just under twenty minutes. However, the shuttle parking area is about a 15-minute walk from the entrance, so it is advisable to arrive a little before the start.

The alternative for the laziest is the usual Uber, which takes you from the center to the stadium in just over 20 minutes for about 5 euros.

Located in the Al Wakrah area, it is the southernmost stadium in the city and will be reduced to 20,000 seats after the World Cup.

How to get to Al Janoub Stadium?

It is the last stadium on the Red Line and the last one for which a shuttle bus is needed in addition to the metro. The stop is Al Wakrah and it is about 15 minutes by minibus. If you want to use an Uber, the stadium is 25 minutes from the city center and the ride costs about 8 euros.

It is located in the Aspire Zone, home of the Aspire Academy, the academy created by the local government with the aim of creating a sports culture in the country. Almost all the players on the team that won the Asian Cup in 2019 come from here.

Run by Italian Walter Di Salvo, Aspire is a unique model in which local footballers train during the week before returning to their home club at the weekend. Check out Eupen, a club in the Jupiler Pro League, and Cultural Leonesa, a club in the Spanish third division.

Opposite the stadium is the Villaggio Shopping Center, one of the largest shopping centers in the country, inspired by Venice and with canals, gondolas and an ice skating rink.

How to get to the Khalifa International Stadium?

Situated on the Gold Line, the stadium is easily accessible by metro and equidistant from the Al Aziziyah and Sport City stops.

It is located in the Ras Abu Aboud area and is the closest stadium to the city center.

How to get to the 974 Stadium?

Like the Khalifa International, Stadium 974 is located on the Gold Line. The stop is Ras Abu Aboud and it is a 10-minute metro ride from Souq Waqif, the city center.

It will host five matches of the next World Cup.

How to get to the Ciudad de la Educación stadium?

Situated on the Green Line, the third and last metro line in Doha, the stadium is just a few minutes’ walk from the Education City stop and less than half an hour from the city center.

It hosts Al Rayyan’s home games and will be reduced to 21,000 seats after the World Cup.

In front of the stadium is the Qatar Mall, one of the largest shopping centers in the country.

How to get to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium?

Easily accessible by metro, the stadium is on the green line and the stop is Al Riffa. It is half an hour from the city center and just one stop from the Ciudad de la Educación stadium.