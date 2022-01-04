In Doha, the countdown to the start of the World Cup has already started, and to get to know the host country better, we have traveled to Qatar for the FIFA Arab Cup, to discover the stadiums that will host the competition.
November 21 – December 18, 2022 (the day that Qatar celebrates its national holiday). These are the dates that will forever change the history of this small emirate that is preparing to become the center of the world football universe.
It will be a unique tournament, because for the first time almost all the facilities that will host the World Cup will be located on the surface of the same city, incredibly close to each other and easily accessible by public transport.
A World Cup that smells of the Olympiad, with the aim that fans have the opportunity to see several competitions in a single day.
There will be eight stadiums, seven of which will be built especially for the occasion. Due to the lack of interest in the local championship, the capacity of most stadiums will be reduced by half after the end of the tournament so that they can also be used in the future.
Opened for the first time on November 22, 2021, the Lusail Iconic Stadium will host the final phase of the 2022 World Cup. Located in the city of Lusail, 20 kilometers from the center of Doha, it will be inaugurated at Early 2022. It will host 10 World Cup matches and, once the tournament is over, its capacity will be reduced to 20,000 people.
How to get to the Iconic Stadium of Lusail?
The Lusail Iconic Stadium is at the north end of the Doha Metro Red Line (there is a free metro map at all stations) and the stop is Lusail Iconic.
Opened for the first match of the FIFA Arab Cup, the Al Bayt Stadium is located in Al Khor, a city north of Doha. It has a very original design in the form of an Arab tent, which underlines the cultural link of Qatar with its origins, and is equipped with a retractable roof. It hosted the final of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup and is the chosen stadium for the opening ceremony of the next World Cup.
After the World Cup, its capacity will be reduced to 32,000 people and the third tier of the stadium will be completely eliminated.
How to get to the Al Bayt Stadium?
Al Bayt Stadium is the furthest from the center of Doha, but it is accessible by public transport. The stop is once again the Lusail Iconic (red line), and at the station gate there are free buses that arrive at the stadium in about 30 minutes.
However, if you want to attend a match here, it is advisable to arrive well in advance due to the traffic that can be created at the entrance of the connecting car parks.
The most practical alternative to public transport is Uber, which takes you from the city center (Souq Waqif) to the stadium in 45 minutes for a cost of about 16 euros.
Inaugurated on the occasion of the latest edition of the Amir Cup, won by Al Sadd, the Al Thumama Stadium is located near the Hamad International Airport in Doha and its design is inspired by the Taqiyah, the traditional hat worn by men in the countries of the Arab world.
After the World Cup, its capacity will be reduced to 20,000 people.
How to get to Al Thumama Stadium?
The Al Thumama, like the other two, is also located on the Red Line. The stop is the Zona Franca and there are free shuttles to reach the stadium in just under twenty minutes. However, the shuttle parking area is about a 15-minute walk from the entrance, so it is advisable to arrive a little before the start.
The alternative for the laziest is the usual Uber, which takes you from the center to the stadium in just over 20 minutes for about 5 euros.
After the tent and the hat, here is another reference to the culture of the country. The design of the Al Janoub Stadium, designed by the architect Zaha Hadid and inaugurated in 2019, is inspired by the Dhow, the traditional boat of the Gulf region, used in ancient times for fishing and the transport of goods and which is still present in the Doha Corniche, although mainly for tourist purposes.
Located in the Al Wakrah area, it is the southernmost stadium in the city and will be reduced to 20,000 seats after the World Cup.
How to get to Al Janoub Stadium?
It is the last stadium on the Red Line and the last one for which a shuttle bus is needed in addition to the metro. The stop is Al Wakrah and it is about 15 minutes by minibus. If you want to use an Uber, the stadium is 25 minutes from the city center and the ride costs about 8 euros.
Opened in 1976 and last renovated in 2017, the Khalifa International Stadium is the main venue in Qatar. It hosts national team matches at home and was the main stadium for the 2011 Asian Cup, which was won by Japan.
It is located in the Aspire Zone, home of the Aspire Academy, the academy created by the local government with the aim of creating a sports culture in the country. Almost all the players on the team that won the Asian Cup in 2019 come from here.
Run by Italian Walter Di Salvo, Aspire is a unique model in which local footballers train during the week before returning to their home club at the weekend. Check out Eupen, a club in the Jupiler Pro League, and Cultural Leonesa, a club in the Spanish third division.
Opposite the stadium is the Villaggio Shopping Center, one of the largest shopping centers in the country, inspired by Venice and with canals, gondolas and an ice skating rink.
How to get to the Khalifa International Stadium?
Situated on the Gold Line, the stadium is easily accessible by metro and equidistant from the Al Aziziyah and Sport City stops.
974 as the number of containers used to build it, 974 as the country code for Qatar. This unique stadium was inaugurated for the FIFA Arab Cup and will be completely dismantled at the end of the World Cup.
It is located in the Ras Abu Aboud area and is the closest stadium to the city center.
How to get to the 974 Stadium?
Like the Khalifa International, Stadium 974 is located on the Gold Line. The stop is Ras Abu Aboud and it is a 10-minute metro ride from Souq Waqif, the city center.
Inaugurated in June 2020, the Ciudad de la Educación stadium is one of the greenest venues in the world. Situated between several university campuses, the facility is part of the Education City, owned by the Qatar Foundation, and will be reduced to 25,000 places by the end of the World Cup to be used in university-level competitions.
It will host five matches of the next World Cup.
How to get to the Ciudad de la Educación stadium?
Situated on the Green Line, the third and last metro line in Doha, the stadium is just a few minutes’ walk from the Education City stop and less than half an hour from the city center.
Inaugurated on December 18, 2020, exactly two years before the final phase of the 2022 World Cup, the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium is located within the Al Rayyan Sports Complex, on the ashes of the old Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, demolished in 2015.
It hosts Al Rayyan’s home games and will be reduced to 21,000 seats after the World Cup.
In front of the stadium is the Qatar Mall, one of the largest shopping centers in the country.
How to get to the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium?
Easily accessible by metro, the stadium is on the green line and the stop is Al Riffa. It is half an hour from the city center and just one stop from the Ciudad de la Educación stadium.
