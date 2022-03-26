These are the Real Madrid players who have played the fewest minutes since Carletto is the coach of the white team in his second stage on the bench:
Perhaps he has had more minutes than it might seem a priori. The reason has been Mendy’s physical condition that has forced him to miss many games.
Luka Jovic has had some great nights this season, but when Benzema is there, he is indisputable. Perhaps with a coach more given to rotation he could have enjoyed more minutes.
The last of this step is Isco who has played 14 games where he has only been able to enjoy 342 minutes. He has a foot and a half in Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla.
We have to talk seriously about the Bale case. He accumulates more minutes with the Welsh team than with Real Madrid. Every time his team needs him, he deletes himself. He has been laughing at Real Madrid for a long time.
Lunin has only played two games, but still accumulates more minutes than later players. The reason? Ninety minutes in both plus an extension. Good substitute goalkeeper.
Mariano has enjoyed a few moments during seven games. He has been at Real Madrid for many years without prominence and does not seem to care. His best stage as a footballer was in Lyon.
In second place we find Dani Ceballos. Only six games has allowed Carlo Ancelotti to play good Dani. His departure to Real Betis seems closed for months.
Vallejo is a player who does not count for the Italian coach and proof of this is the 14 minutes he has completed throughout the campaign. Player more than expendable for his coach. The merengue stands are fond of him. A step back would be the best career move for him.
