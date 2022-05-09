After a difficult season at FC Barcelona, with a change of coach included, Xavi and Laporta will have to redirect the project. These are the players who will leave Barça this summer:
The Danish footballer will leave the Barça entity this summer. His salary is not too high, but he does not count for Xavi, so the most sensible thing would be to find a way out for him.
Samuel Umtiti should leave the Barça club although it is very difficult for there to be a team in Europe willing to take charge of a player so punished by injuries.
The Dutchman arrived amid a multitude of criticism from the fans and the press, but based on important goals he has managed to silence the mouths of all his detractors. He will return to Sevilla as a result of the end of his loan.
Another footballer who should leave the club is Lenglet. The Frenchman has had minutes in these last games of the season due to Gerard Piqué’s injury. Even so, the best thing for both parties is to separate their paths.
Mingueza shouldn’t continue at Barcelona either. The Catalan center-back, despite the fact that he makes an effort like no one else, does not have the sufficient level to form part of a squad for the future.
Everything indicates that he will renew, but the most sensible thing would be to let him go free. Despite being a youth squad with a long history at the club, he no longer has the level to contribute.
Riqui should go on loan to gain experience, because right now Barça can’t give him the minutes he wants. It seems that both Celta de Vigo and Wolves are interested in the young Catalan.
Neto has not a foot and a half outside of Barcelona. The Brazilian goalkeeper started against Betis as a result of Marc-André Ter Stegen being dropped at the last minute.
