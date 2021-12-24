Undoubtedly, the closure of cinemas due to the COVID-19 pandemic made streaming platforms decide to bet on new productions, which brought a wide variety of titles. This year has been a success for Netflix Because their new productions have reached never-before-seen viewing records, as happened with Squid game.

The ranking that we will present to you below is based on the reviews obtained by Rotten Tomatoes, the most important international portal for film criticism and which has two scores for each film, the one provided by the specialized critic and the one granted by the public.

8. Moxie

The comedy drama that is an adaptation of the homonymous novel by Jennifer Mathieu presents us with the revolution of a 16-year-old girl, who, tired of the sexism of her school, uses an anonymous magazine to give her classmates a voice. Although it is a production of adolescent history, the underlying message seeks to criticize the sexism that society does to women, enhancing the power of feminism. On Rotten Tomatoes it has a score of 70% by specialized critics and 69% by the audience.

7. The witcher

The second season of the series starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia presents us with new dangers that the witcher will go through to safeguard Cirilla’s life. There are eight episodes that this new installment brings us, in which we will meet new creatures and Vesemir, the father figure of the protagonist. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a rating of 81% from specialized critics and 77% from the audience.

6. The dig

The film is based on a true story, but with certain dramatic additions and fictional characters. The film is set in 1938. While Europe was preparing for World War II, a group of archaeologists discovered a ship from the Middle Ages, an important discovery currently recorded in the United Kingdom. With a 90% evaluation of the specialized critics, it is a feature film that you have to give a try.

5. Tick, tick… Boom!

Starring the Spidey Andrew Garfield and based on the autobiographical musical by playwright Jonathan Larson, this film presents the story of an aspiring songwriter in New York City, who is concerned that he has decided on the wrong career. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a critical score of 88% while audiences give it a 96%.

4. The paper house (Money Heist)

After four years, La casa de papel ended the successful saga with five seasons. The end of the series was congratulated by many viewers and it is that the Spanish series knew how to end its franchise. Definitely one of the productions that stands out the most on Netflix during 2021. On Rotten Tomatoes it has 93% of specialized critics, while the public gives it 77%.

3. Squid game

The Korean production Squid game or The Squid Game was a must on this list. The drama series that combines murder with childhood games became the most watched title in all of Netflix history. For several weeks it remained in the first place in the ranking of the most viewed film and series on the platform worldwide. The specialized critic gives it 94%, while the audience gives it 83%.

2. The Mitchell Family Against Machines

The animated and comedy film is perfect for family viewing. The way he presents the family bonding message makes you wonder how often you tell your loved ones that they are important to you. In addition, the film will make you laugh on more than one occasion, making it a wise choice for a family movie afternoon. On Rotten Tomatoes it gets a 98% rating by specialized critics and 88% by viewers.

1. Arcane

The animated series that is taking nine nominations at the Annie Awards has surprised many League of legends fans and viewers in general, as the vast majority highlight the originality in the 3D animation and the compelling plot that the story tells. It is not for less, because the realization of the first season took six years. The specialized critic has given it 100%, a perfect score, while the audience rates it with 97%.