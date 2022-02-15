The long-awaited patch for the new generation of CD Projekt’s action RPG is here and with it many new features.
Cyberpunk 2077 caused one of the biggest controversies recent in the industry, CD Projekt RED’s game arrived in 2020 with a poor version of consoles of last generation and a collection of problems that to this day continues to give headaches to its creators, who have not stopped being harassed by lawsuits in relation to its disastrous launch.
From the Polish studio they haven’t stopped working to improve the open world RPG, something that has led him to gradually reconcile with his audience. But there was still one of the great pending promises, the long-awaited new generation version, for which the title promised to take advantage of all the capabilities of the new PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. This was listed for the first quarter of 2022 and has finally arrived, along with a free demo to convince the most skeptical.
Patch 1.5 for Cyberpunk 2077 will bring to the new generation of PlayStation and Xbox:
Local light shadows by ray tracing.
Native support for next-gen achievements.
Two new graphics modes on PS5 and Xbox Series X: Performance Mode and Ray Tracing Mode. Performance Mode will guarantee 60 FPS while RTX Mode will bet on photorealistic shadows and reflections at 30FPS and with dynamic scaling to 4K.
The Xbox Series S version will run at 40 FPS and dynamic resolution scaling at 1440p.
Performance improvements with greater stability in FPS and rendering quality improvements.
Balanced HDR with parity on all platforms.
Various visual improvements.
Activity cards for PS5.
Compatibility with 3d sound and built-in TV speakers using PS5’s Tempest 3D Audio Tech.
Cyberpunk 2077 will also make use of controller technology Dual Sense on PS5 with:
Implementation of the use of adaptive triggers.
haptic feedback customizable based on game activity.
The speaker integrated will be used for holo calls, text messages and whatever happens in V’s head.
Leave a Reply