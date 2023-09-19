













The 8 most kawaii characters in anime









Although kawaii does not necessarily imply that the characters must be children, it does mean that little ones are more susceptible to appearing that way to us. So almost all the selected characters are children with their cutest nuances.

Meet the most kawaii anime characters

Kana Kamui from Miss Kobayashi Dragon Maid

Little Kana is a dragon that comes from another world, She is banished because she was up to a lot of mischief. She arrived at Kobayashi’s home and now they form a very beautiful family with Tohru, the heir to the dragonesque crown of her world.

Kana goes to school and has a very close friend who adores her. She lives day by day with different emotions, and each of her behaviors are extremely tender. Kobayashi tries to keep her like a normal child, even though she is actually a dragon, so his care for her is very generous and affectionate.

All this makes Kana the most kawaii dragon in anime. Believe it or not, dragons have their super cute sides, because yes, we all have our kawaii side. You too!

Anya Forger from Spy x Family

Anya Forger arrived with multiple nuances that make us perceive her as a fierce little girl who has a very special family. Once again we are faced with the image of a little girl who has very unexpected shadows.

Anya belongs to a family that is made up of an agent father and an assassin mother; Both jobs are surprising, it should be noted that the couple is “together” for a mission, her daughter is no exception to this.

Anya is a telepath and alongside her parents and her pet she will face a dangerous universe. Anya is the most kawaii little superpowered girl.

Momiji Souma from Fruits Basket

Momiji Souma is part of the zodiac family that has an inextricable link with the most interesting Chinese calendar in Japan. We know that she is of German and Japanese ancestry, and of course, she is one of the cutest zodiac signs.

Momiji Souma is the sign of the rabbitand although we see various parts of his growth, the truth is that every moment makes him look kawaii since he wears very cute clothes and his personality, in itself, is quite bright in a flirtatious way.

Momo from March Comes in Like a Lion

There is no cuter little girl than Momo and her familyTo be honest, each of the girls in its core is very kind and together they greatly support the protagonist of the series.

Momo is not indifferent to the different problems that surround her and it is truly amazing to see how warmly she behaves with others, being, despite everything, a fearless and responsible girl.

Naru Kotoishi from Barakamon

Naru is a wild and rebellious little girl from a small town, When a frustrated young man arrives from the city, with her tender enthusiasm she will push him to (re)live in a much cooler environment.

Despite Naru’s circumstances, the little girl is very loved by everyone and is definitely one of the most adorable characters in anime.

Naru’s adventures, but beyond the design of his character and the landscapes, will make us feel tenderness in an irrevocable way. It should be noted that There are characters that look kawaii but they are far from being kawaii in reality.

However, we believe that these anime characters are such for different reasons, ranging from their attitudes and personalities to the very design of kind strokes.

Tate no Yuusha Edge

Filo is a very strange character who can have several facets, because she is able to look like an angelic little girl while also turning into a very powerful huge bird, which is still and looking very cute.

Filo is cute because she has various forms and her adorable attitudes to protect and help Naofumi make her one of the most kawaii characters in anime.

Somali from Somali and the Forest Spirit

Somali is a little girl who has no one to help her survive in a world full of beings that hate humans, however, a golem that is about to end its life decides to take her back to the world where it belongs, together they will undertake a journey to get to that place.

However, Somali’s journey is sweet because of all the things she will have to think about and the implications for her bond with the golem.

Besides, The little girl will be dressed as a forest spirit with some horns and will soften the heart of a being who lived far away from everyone. for a long time.

Kero from Card Captor Sakura

Kero is one of the most iconic characters in CLAMP, Along with the Mokona Modoki, however, he is one of the most emblematic. At first he is a very strange stuffed animal that will later be discovered as an imposing lion full of magic.

However, Kero is very devoted to Sakura and tries to guide her along the path of magic. He does much more than take care of her, towards the end of the first season, we can see different and very committed facets of a faithful Kerberos.

Kero is an icon of cuteness, and the attitude of the Mokona could never surpass him.

What is kawaii in anime?

The culture of kawaii is very important for Japan, it is one of the best-known aspects of Japanese animation, but it goes much further, because it has multiple implications that, sometimes, we cannot even glimpse.

Kawaii expanded in a unique way towards the West and it is important to recognize the cultural impact it has on us. However, the animation images are very interesting, and we enjoy the new kawaii characters that appear in the different anime genres, it should be noted that they are not limited to shoujo, as might be expected.

Series that have a particular focus on kawaii encompass more than just cute little animals (anime infant characters), but also extend to fashion styles and even anime pets. What is your favorite most kawaii character? Tell us in the comments.

