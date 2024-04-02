Two of the biggest teams in England, Chelsea and Manchester United, will meet this Thursday in an exciting Premier League duel. Both teams come to the match with the need to score points to achieve their goals for the season.
The match between Chelsea and Manchester United is always a classic of English football. Both teams have a great history and rivalry, and this Thursday they will meet again in a duel that promises to be exciting. As a preview, in 90min, we have made a list of the great players who played for both clubs.
More Premier League news
The powerful Belgian forward passed through both clubs without much success. At Chelsea he failed to establish himself and at United he had an irregular pace.
The Spanish playmaker shone at Chelsea, where he won two Premier Leagues and a Champions League. At United he didn't have the same impact, but he brought his quality and experience.
The Colombian “Tigre” arrived at United with high expectations, but injuries prevented him from succeeding. At Chelsea he had a discreet time without shining.
The Serbian midfielder arrived at Chelsea in 2014 and became a key part of the team. In 2017 he went to United looking for a new challenge, but failed to reach the same level.
The talented Argentine midfielder joined Chelsea in 2001, but failed to adapt to English football. In 2003 he went to United, where he too failed to shine.
The Welsh striker is a legend at Manchester United, where he won two Premier Leagues and an FA Cup. In 1995 he moved to Chelsea, where he did not have the same success.
The English midfielder is a Chelsea player, where he won an FA Cup and a League Cup. In 1979 he moved to Manchester United, where he failed to stand out.
The Australian goalkeeper played for Manchester United from 1999 to 2001 and then joined Chelsea in 2001, where he stayed until 2003.
#footballers #played #Manchester #United #Chelsea #Lukaku #Hughes
Leave a Reply