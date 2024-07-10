The Argentine national team will play a new final. This time it will be at the 2024 Copa América. The Albiceleste defeated the Canadians 2-0 with the help of Julián Álvarez and Lionel Messi, earning a direct pass to the continental final, in search of the second championship.
The next Sunday, July 14 in it Hard Rock Stadium The final of this tournament will be held where Argentina will face the winner between Uruguay and Colombia.
Once again, the Argentine national team is in a final in the last 10 years, three titles and four runner-ups. Lionel Messi was part of many of these matches with the senior team and in 90min we will review how many finals the Argentine number 10 was present in.
Messi played in the U-20 World Cup and the 2008 Olympic Games, where he reached the final and won both matches, but beyond that, he has played in several finals for the senior team, seven, to be exact.
Tournament
|
Rival
|
Champion
|
America’s Cup 2007
|
Brazil
|
No
|
World Cup 2014
|
Germany
|
No
|
Copa America 2015
|
Chili
|
No
|
Copa America 2016
|
Chili
|
No
|
Copa America 2021
|
Brazil
|
Yeah
|
Finalissima
|
Italy
|
Yeah
|
World Cup 2022
|
France
|
Yeah
Of the current squad, he is the only player who has been present in all the finals. Sunday will be the eighth final that he will play wearing the Albiceleste shirt.
