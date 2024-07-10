8️⃣🏆 THE FINAL OF THE #COPAAMERICA2024 IT WILL BE LEO MESSI’S EIGHTH IN THE SENIOR TEAM #ARGENTINA!

Can Lionel win another title in the Albiceleste? 💪 pic.twitter.com/cKInYGYTy3

— ESPN Argentina (@ESPNArgentina) July 10, 2024