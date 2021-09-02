This last market can easily be considered the best of all time. The figures that were handled were exorbitant and the names that were displaced worthy of the elite.
And, as often happens, some footballers who were figures at the time, were left without a team due to their absence from football or their seniority. This time there were 8 big names that were waiting for a team.
At the time he was considered one of the best center-backs on the planet, his career fell apart after his arrival at Arsenal and today he has been left without a team. His native Brazil or the MLS sound like his possible destinations.
‘El Apache’ was out of Boca several months ago and although his name sounded in the MLS, there has not been a specific offer. His seniority is evident and his numbers are very low.
At the time the best footballers on the planet, today erased by Fiorentina and at almost 40 years old, with few options to remain in elite football.
‘Chiquito’ Romero has paid dearly to be in an elite club, ahead of him at United were two goalkeepers with much more potential and confidence. Fortunately, his age is still very good, he could easily play in a half table in Europe or bet on a team from the American continent willing to pay a high sign. In MLS it has been an option for years.
Yes, the first great bombing signing in the history of PSG and that has been run in one go by Mourinho from Roma. The Argentine has always had talent, however, age and injuries play against him, his native Argentina, a feasible and logical path for him.
Yes, one of the best striker on the planet at the time, but that, he ruined his career going to China football. On his return to Milan it was clear how his level collapsed in Asia. Now, he is waiting for a club, we will see if he is looking for competition or money.
Yes, the eternal Ben Arfa, a guy with immeasurable talent but with many problems of injuries and indiscipline, it seems that his value in Europe has expired, possibly a more exotic and high-money football will come in handy to finish his career.
Possibly the biggest fish of all, with excellent age, a lot of football and that was simply not to Nuno’s taste and it took him a long time to negotiate his future. It could well be considered by a high quality club.
