In second place appeared another squad from Brazil, Atletico Mineirolast monarch of Brazilian, with 313 points, also in third appeared the Manchester City of England, runner-up in the UEFA Champions League, with 300 units.

The Top 10 is completed Chelsea (289), Flamingo (289), Dinamo Zagreb (282), Bayern Munich (271), Real Madrid (262), Ajax (261) Y Atletico Paranaense (252).

Regarding Liga MX, these are the eight best:

Great night from the whole TEAM

Very important win against a great rival

We continue to build, it is always very important to go one game at a time! Moderation and a lot of work for what follows….

PEOPLE IDENTITY

The sweet potato team is installed on step 344 with 69 points, next to the Caracas of Venezuela and the St. Lucia from Guatemala.

The FMF congratulates the @clubleonfc for obtaining the title in Leagues Cup 2021.

Unlike the Tapatios, La Fiera has been a regular team since its return to the First Division and even has eight league titles.

The current Aztec soccer champion is in 305th place along with Aris of Greece, the Saura of Algeria and the Hatayspor from Turkey.

Santos Laguna is in the tenth place of the CONCACAF area teams in the world club ranking of the International Federation of History and Statistics. The albiverde squad is in the 285th place in the global classification, which has Palmeiras in first place.

Those from La Comarca are tied with other teams such as Ararat from Armenia, the Botosani from Romania, the The CI of Albania and the Utrecht from the Netherlands.

The U, the U, the U!

Barely a year ago the U of Nuevo León played the Club World Cup and managed to be the first Aztec team to play the grand final, in which they fell to Bayern Munich.

Let's keep working and trusting team. Let's go more!

The cement producers managed to break a drought of more than 20 years without a league title, although they have always been a regular club that is a favorite to win.

The possible rival of Scratched in the semifinals of the Club World Cup, Palmeiras, was considered by the IFFHS as the best team of 2021. Do you think that Monterrey Do you have enough equipment to eliminate them in case you reach the semifinals?

La Pandilla is the current monarch of the CONCACAF Champions League and will represent the area in the Club World Cup, to be held in February.

Club America's location in the IFFHS annual ranking. América is the best positioned Mexican club, but we are not among the first 100

It should be noted that the cream-blue appear one step below the Communications from Guatemala, being number 127 in the ranking.