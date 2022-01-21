The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS, for its acronym in English) released the list of the best clubs of 2021, where for the first time the first place belongs to a Brazilian squad, the palm trees, current two-time champion of the Copa Libertadores, with a total of 322 points.
In second place appeared another squad from Brazil, Atletico Mineirolast monarch of Brazilian, with 313 points, also in third appeared the Manchester City of England, runner-up in the UEFA Champions League, with 300 units.
The Top 10 is completed Chelsea (289), Flamingo (289), Dinamo Zagreb (282), Bayern Munich (271), Real Madrid (262), Ajax (261) Y Atletico Paranaense (252).
Regarding Liga MX, these are the eight best:
Surprisingly, La Franja appears among the top eight teams, despite not having won a league title in more than 30 years, although it has raised the MX Cup and the Mexican Super Cup.
The sweet potato team is installed on step 344 with 69 points, next to the Caracas of Venezuela and the St. Lucia from Guatemala.
Even though they lost the last final of the Mexican championship, the Panzas Verdes equaled the same position as the Zorros with 73.5 points.
Unlike the Tapatios, La Fiera has been a regular team since its return to the First Division and even has eight league titles.
It seems that the title of MX League obtained last Grita México 2021 catapulted the Rojinegros to climb quite a bit in the ranking, since it has 73.5 points.
The current Aztec soccer champion is in 305th place along with Aris of Greece, the Saura of Algeria and the Hatayspor from Turkey.
It is clear that the north has dominated Mexican soccer in recent years, as the Guerreros are the fifth best positioned with 75 points in the 285th rung.
Those from La Comarca are tied with other teams such as Ararat from Armenia, the Botosani from Romania, the The CI of Albania and the Utrecht from the Netherlands.
Thanks to achievements made in the last decade, the felines are the fourth best team in Mexico, being ranked 204th with 91 points.
Barely a year ago the U of Nuevo León played the Club World Cup and managed to be the first Aztec team to play the grand final, in which they fell to Bayern Munich.
The Machine is located in position 141 by adding 112.5 units, remembering that it has just been champion in the past Guard1anes 2021.
The cement producers managed to break a drought of more than 20 years without a league title, although they have always been a regular club that is a favorite to win.
The picture with the most expensive payroll in Mexican soccer is the 127th position next to the Eagles with 121.5 units.
La Pandilla is the current monarch of the CONCACAF Champions League and will represent the area in the Club World Cup, to be held in February.
The best located in the list of the IFFHS is the America, top winner of the MX League with 13 titles, adding a total of 121.5 points.
It should be noted that the cream-blue appear one step below the Communications from Guatemala, being number 127 in the ranking.
The Ranking reached 400 without entering more clubs from Mexico, leaving out historic ones such as Chivas, Pumas and Toluca, leaving the area in 390 place on Heredian of Costa Rica and the Portland Timbers from the United States.
