Last Monday closed the day 4 in Liga MX, where a total of 23 goals were scored, a good amount taking into account the two pending matches that were postponed*. As it is already a tradition in 90min, here we present you the 8 best goals of the week. True works of art!
*FC Juarez vs. Chivas; and Toluca vs. Monterrey.
One of the best goals was the one achieved by the footballer Ian Torres. The Atlas Foxes player took advantage of an oversight on the part of one of his teammates, to catch the ball from the outskirts of the area and put the second of the night in Jalisco.
Nicholas Benedetti He was one of Mazatlan’s most dedicated players in the game against the felines. When the ‘Cañoneros’ were down on the scoreboard, he spitefully hit a ball from the outskirts of the area, momentarily scoring the equalizer.
What great goals that the game between Tigres and Mazatlán gave us. The player Miguel Sansores He did not want to be left behind and scored a goal in the style of Juan Pablo Vigón, throwing himself to contact the ball and get the target. Although it was already too late and with this goal he only brought his team closer to the scoreboard.
The front Carlos Gonzalez he wet again with the Tigres team. The ‘Cocoliso’ scored the winning goal in the match against Mazatlan, taking off the goalkeeper to finish off powerfully, sealing the fourth of the night.
Last Sunday the player John Paul Vigon lived a round performance in the victory of the Tigers by 4-3 against Mazatlán. The midfielder was dispatched with the big spoon and got a double.
His second goal was a real painting, when he correctly took advantage of Luis Quiñones’s pass to throw himself into the area and contact the ball that was falling.
The player Harold Precious He made himself felt with a great goal in Santos Laguna’s visit against Atlas. The footballer lowered a pass with his heel, making a balloon and shooting for the discount. Although he couldn’t get the victory for those from La Comarca Lagunera, this is one of the best goals in his career.
Another of the great goals that were seen in the soccer week was that of the Argentine from Xolos de Tijuana Lisandro Lopez.
The defender set the ball on fire early in a showy half-turn, beating Mexican goalkeeper Alfredo Talavera. With this goal, the border beat Pumas.
Unquestionably, the best goal of matchday 4 was the one sent by the Pachuca striker Aviles Hurtado. The attacker received a ball inside the area to shoot a Chilean and send the ball into goalkeeper Luis Malagón’s net.
