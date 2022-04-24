With only two games to go until the end of day 16, authentic goals have been scored so far. As is already a tradition in 90min, here we present the 8 best scores of this soccer week. Authentic works of art!
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
The defender Valbert Huerta he has earned ownership with the team of the Red Devils of Toluca. On Sunday, the defender took advantage of a correct aggressive service by Leo Fernández, to hit the header and open the scoring at the Nemesio Díez.
One of the best goals was the one he got Brian Rubio. The footballer of Mazatlan He was dispatched with the big spoon, scoring a double in last weekend’s game.
His second goal was worth remembering, as he took advantage of a loose ball outside the box to shoot a volley.
The Cougars fell on their visit to Akron against Chivas by a score of 3-1, however, the goal that was scored Jose Rogerio De Oliveira it was a painting.
The triangulation and team play paid off, and the Brazilian was the one who put the cherry on the cake with a great goal.
Although it is true that the Red Devils of Toluca are not having a good time, the 18-year-old boy is of the little salvageable Isaiah Violante. The youth took a pumped ball to beat goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.
Once again, the best man that the companies have reappeared. Chivas, Alexis Vegawho did not want to be left behind and scored a great goal last Saturday at Akron.
The ‘Pingo’ got into the area between three men to immediately shoot from the right, thus opening the scoring.
The Chilean Diego Valdes was present in the game where the America he hit two goals to zero to the tigers. In his goal, the Andean took the ball on the outskirts of the area, he was removing rivals and took out a cannon shot to silence the ‘Volcano’.
the attacker Luis Chavez He is living a good moment in his career and last Saturday he scored two goals. In fact, the two goals were works of art. The first was achieved from a free kick with a correct shot from the ball, surprising the goalkeeper.
The best goal this week was the one he got Luis Chavez. the player of the Tuzos from Pachuca He took advantage of his good ball kick to take a powerful shot and put the ball in the angle of the rival goal. Great goal!
#goals #matchday #Clausura
Leave a Reply